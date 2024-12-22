Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 22, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 28, 2022(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Adopting some healthy alternatives will work wonders for you. You will be able to raise funds for something important. A journey to meet someone may be undertaken. You will have to prevail upon a family member to do things your way. You are likely to offend someone today by your speech or action. Efforts to get established on the social front will not be too difficult.

Love Focus: Lovers can get into complaining mode if they fail to preempt it beforehand.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Make some new friends if you want to give life a fresh start. Inviting someone over to your house is possible. Health issues will be resolved as you strive for perfect fitness. Worries on the financial front are set to increase. Travelling on a short vacation will be oodles of fun. You can find yourself in a contemplative mood today.

Love Focus: Spark may be missing from your love life due to sheer neglect.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You may be unfairly blamed for something you didn’t do. Clearing up a social misunderstanding will relieve stress. Someone may ruin a celebration you host if you are not proactive. Purchasing a vehicle or household item may be part of your plans. An opportunity to visit an intriguing place could arise. Your helpful side will earn admiration from those you assist. Someone may test your patience and experience your temper.

Love Focus: Your lover may be elusive, but persistence will pay off!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A persistent health issue is expected to ease. You might buy something to enhance your home’s look. A loaned amount paid to someone may be returned to you. An exciting time awaits those on a holiday. You might meet someone today who proves helpful. Spirituality could feel more significant, drawing you toward religious activities.

Love Focus: Your romantic efforts will hit the mark.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Stay cautious as the seasons change, and avoid eating outside. Better earnings will improve your lifestyle. There is much to do at home, so keep up the pace. Long-distance travellers should exercise caution. Your advice will be valued socially. You are about to make a positive life change. Someone’s interest in you will keep you on your best behaviour.

Love Focus: Expressing your love today might be ideal!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those feeling unwell will soon recover. Some financial benefits are expected. Visitors will add joy to your home. A fun trip may be on the agenda. You may spend time with someone who understands you deeply. Social activities will keep you busy. New ventures will yield positive outcomes. Someone’s interest in you will keep you on your best behaviour.

Love Focus: A small disagreement with your partner might occur.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Taking precautions will benefit your health. You may likely find ways to boost income. Family may want to visit a close friend. A specific journey will likely succeed. You will have to motivate people to participate in an event to revive your social circle. A lack of support from someone may cause regret. A new set of wheels are expected to be procured by some.

Love Focus: A romantic evening promises satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may feel in excellent health and spirits. Your finances will grow stronger. Someone’s constructive suggestion is likely to help you out on the family front. Some old friends may want to join you on a trip, so decide accordingly. Purchasing a vehicle may be in the cards for some. An ego clash may arise with someone and may need to be addressed on a priority. A social gathering will put you in the spotlight.

Love Focus: Your romantic efforts will yield favourable results.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Some may resume exercise to regain fitness. A project you started may become financially rewarding. Homemakers will be able to take positive steps to make the home environment harmonious. Your spirit of adventure promises to take you out on a happening trip. A past good deed may be repaid. Luck favours those waiting for a positive outcome.

Love Focus: Love and concern of lover is likely to warm your heart.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Self-discipline will help maintain your health. You may seize an opportunity for financial gain. Homemakers will put creative ideas into action. Travel will refresh those on long journeys. You will be appreciated for your social contributions. Your proactive nature will earn respect from key people. Patience will be essential as you wait for something significant.

Love Focus: Personal efforts will enhance your love life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A balanced diet will help some regain shape. Financial decisions will be spot-on. You may be quick to grab a business opportunity. Advice from an elder will aid in resolving a family issue. Positive feedback on a holiday destination may tempt you to go for a short vacation. Mood swings may cause irritability, so seek relaxation. Hosting an event will bring appreciation.

Love Focus: Find the right moment to share your feelings with your partner.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Healthy eating will help maintain your wellness. You succeed in your efforts to strengthen the financial front. Connecting with a notable person is likely to make your day. A short trip with loved ones will be delightful. Some of you may reconnect with old friends. Spiritual activities may bring peace and fulfilment. A drive for perfection may lead to positive changes.

Love Focus: Plan something special with your partner, as they’ll make time for you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden