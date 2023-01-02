Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 02, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

De-clutter your mind to tackle difficult projects at the workplace. Those involved in trade or exports may make a neat profit. A child's success can be a source of pride for their family. The decision to restore an old property will increase its value. Due to your compromised immune system, you should not ignore even mild symptoms. Your travel plans will be effective and exciting. Students may be accepted into a prestigious course.

Love Focus: You will need to put in extra efforts to impress your significant other.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

You may be able to increase your efficiency on the professional front. Don't put your money into schemes that are not stable. A close relative may seek help with immediate payment. Those trying to get in shape might benefit from eating more homemade meals. Hire a professional to get the best deal for your house. Amazing chances to travel are on the horizon for you today. Don't take any chances; acting impulsively could get you into trouble.

Love Focus: Broken hearts might heal with someone’s unconditional love and care.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

This is a good day to explore new professional opportunities. You can enjoy sound financial health and splurge on luxury. You may have to play a bigger role in keeping the home front harmonious. Avoid junk food and adopt healthy habits to improve wellness. You may explore places and relax in nature to unwind. A drastic change in your home could boost your creativity.

Love focus: Suspecting a partner's fidelity will strain the bond.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You may shine in a leadership role at the workplace. It will be a good time to invest your income in speculative schemes. You may soon celebrate a religious or auspicious programme at home. An agent may help you find an ideal property or house faster. A trip to a nearby place may be tiresome due to traffic. Pay attention to your body's needs and seek medical help when necessary.

Love focus: Your new relationship will be emotionally satisfying and passionate.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Superiors may trust you with a crucial assignment. Some of you will be able to repair broken relationships with relatives. Your unique idea may help bag money-making projects. Some people may begin new exercises to maintain weight. Long-delayed vacation plan will be surprisingly fun. Do not antagonise your landlord at all costs. Students may beat the competition to win a scholarship.

Love Focus: Tread lightly on the love front, as things said casually can cause misunderstanding.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your abilities could be recognised on the professional front. Business owners will be able to boost customer traffic and revenue. You’ll have a more fulfilling home life as you prioritise family. Your decision to live a healthy lifestyle will aid in preventing chronic diseases. Travelling to faraway places can be expensive than plan, re-think about it once again. Handling real estate transactions carelessly may result in a bad deal.

Love Focus: There will be many romantic prospects for the unattached.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your enthusiasm may get you promoted at the workplace. Profits from unlikely quarters could be on the cards for you. Guide a family youngster as they navigate through a tough period. Students may make their parents proud of their achievements. You may have ample energy to finish all your pending tasks. Do your research before renting out your home or property. You may finalise your plan to go abroad.

Love focus: You're likely to connect emotionally with someone you just met.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

You might take some bold steps forward on the professional front. Those keen to take up entrepreneurship may get help from a veteran. Your loved ones might be feeling the strain of your busy work schedule. Staying physically active and getting enough sleep will help you feel good. An outing to a beautiful and exciting location will improve your mood. All disputes involving ancestral property may clear today. Students' brilliant performances will surprise everyone.

Love Focus: You and your partner may argue, so stay calm and make them happy.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Purple

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your efficiency may suffer due to unfavourable workplace conditions. Gains from an investment may not yield satisfactory returns. Spending time with loved ones is a great way to strengthen relationships. Pay more attention to your daily routine and make some changes. Get ready for a fun outdoor adventure today. Soon, you may receive an inheritance from anelderly relative.

Love Focus: Your romantic partner may reciprocate your deepest feelings.

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Colour: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those who have been waiting for an interview call might get one soon. You may gain access to blocked funds and improve your financial standing. You can take possession of your new home at an earlier date. Some conflicts at home could aggravate you. You might decide to start working out to ensure total wellness. You and your pals may finalise a trip to a hill resort.

Love focus: Those looking for love may want deeper, more meaningful ties than flings.

Lucky Number:11& 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A hectic time is indicated at work as a new project may be put to test your skill. If you invest carefully, you may find success in the stock market. It's a good day to invest in your closest relationships and spend time with them. With the right treatment and care, many minor ailments can be cured.You may be applauded for your generosity on the social front. You may bag a huge discount on your travel package. You may find the work of interior designers highly satisfactory.

Love focus:Your passions will be high, and you'll have a great time with your significant other.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour:Light Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may achieve your goals with a boost in your energy level. Good work by students may earn the respect of their educators. You can count on stable finance to invest in new schemes. Welcoming a baby or a marriage proposal can put a smile on everyone's face at home. Students taking entrance exams should see a performance improvement. The inheritance could be transferred to you with little trouble.

Love Focus:Partner may unexpectedly make a formal proposal today.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Maroon

