Home / Astrology / Aquarius Horoscope Today, January 2, 2022: Have faith in yourself

Aquarius Horoscope Today, January 2, 2022: Have faith in yourself

astrology
Published on Jan 02, 2023 12:14 AM IST

Horoscope Today for January 2 to read the daily astrological prediction for Aquarius. In fact, going on a date with your partner, or a long drive, can be the thing for the day.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today for January 2, 2023: As far as your health is concerned, you can expect a healthy day.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today for January 2, 2023: As far as your health is concerned, you can expect a healthy day.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarius can expect surprises in love life today. Travel is another thing that can bring ecstasy to your busy day. In fact, going on a date with your partner, or a long drive, can be the thing for the day. The day may not be very exciting on the professional front. You may have to put in some more hard work or that extra effort. On the spiritual side too, the day may not be very good. You may feel demotivated too. But you must remember that this is the cycle of life. Your finances can give you the much-awaited good news. You can expect some benefits out of property too. As far as your health is concerned, you can expect a healthy day.

Aquarius Finance Today

Your finances show a good sign today. You can consider property as an option. However financial decisions should only be taken after proper market research. Keep a track of various new ways to invest, but do not invest unless you understand how a particular thing works.

Aquarius Family Today

You can expect a good time with your family today. You're blessed with people who understand you and accept you the way you are. Make continuous efforts to strengthen the bond between your family members.

Aquarius Career Today

You may face challenges in your work life today. But being a hard-working person, you know that the challenges are not insurmountable. Keep faith in your hard work.

Aquarius Health Today

As far as health is concerned, you need to maintain a healthy lifestyle. The day is a good one, to begin with the timetable that includes some exercise and a diet plan that includes a healthy diet.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You can expect a very sparkling romantic day with your partner today. Any long-standing disputes or misconceptions with your partner may be resolved very soon. You can share anything that is hurting you from within, with your partner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs zodiac sign astrology horoscope today horoscope aquarius daily horoscope + 4 more
sun signs zodiac sign astrology horoscope today horoscope aquarius daily horoscope + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out