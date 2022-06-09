Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 9, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Wealth continues to come in a steady stream, thanks to good investments. Those out of shape may resolve to take up the path to fitness. Your never-say-die spirit will be much in evidence in executing a task. Students thinking of higher studies will make it happen, but only with a lot of hard work. Going with the wave rather than resisting it will be a sensible course to take.

Love Focus: Doing little things together with family is likely to cement lasting bonds of love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Winning a deal through your negotiation skills will add a feather to your cap. Freelancers will be in great demand and will earn well. You can find yourself fitter with regular exercises. Support of other members will help ease the burden of homemakers. Delays while travelling can upset your plans and force you to reschedule your itinerary.

Love Focus: Your loving tender care will do much to strengthen the relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Downswing in the market can motivate you to invest in property. If you have lost money in speculation, you stand to recover it. You are likely to offend someone by your actions at work. Those on medication will find a distinct improvement in their condition. Those looking for love are certain to find it today. A lot of travelling is foreseen for some.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are certain to find it today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

This is the time to consolidate your position on the professional front. Self-discipline and a strict dietary control will help some get rid of extra flab. Following the advice of someone clued up financially will help in solving your monetary worries. Success is foretold for students appearing in interviews. A celebration can leave you with fond memories.

Love Focus: Getting introduced to a charming opposite number cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Positive steps on your part can be instrumental in enhancing your income. Diplomacy is the key for diffusing an ugly situation at work. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. A lot of wedding-related activities will soon happen on the domestic front. Your brilliant academic performance is likely to get you noticed.

Love Focus: Lover may seem disinterested in you; find out why.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Financially the day augurs well for the professionals. Your professional skills are likely to be acknowledged at work. Eating right will keep all your systems on the go. It will be in your interest to take the responsibility of a family youngster in your own hands. Remain cautious while travelling. Property matters causing tensions are likely to be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, but it is up to you to take the initiative!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

The money loaned to someone will be promptly returned. Some of you are likely to get slotted for a prized appointment or posting. Health of someone close can show rapid improvement. Differences may crop up amongst those living in a joint family. Going out with friends will take your mind off some pressing matters. Help on the academic front will be required soon.

Love Focus: Evening out with lover will help you unwind.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Tight budgeting will help you in saving for a luxury item that you desire. Don’t try to wallow in make-believe ailments as your health turns out to be excellent. Forging cordial relations with those you meet at work will be in your favour. Apprehensions over the result of a child or sibling cannot be ruled out for some. You will be able to pre-empt difficulties and make a long journey comfortable.

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to do something that can elevate you to Cloud Nine!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those ailing will make full recovery. Your explanation for something going wrong at work may not cut ice with superiors. Planned expenses will help you remain within the budget and keep your savings intact. You may plan a surprise party for a family youngster. This is a favourable time on the academic front when you manage to give your best.

Love Focus: This is an excellent day for those having romantic inclinations.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Some of you will be in a position to buy something expensive. Finding a superior in good mood can encourage you to project your request. You will maintain a strict dietary control. A contentious family issue will be amicably resolved. A contentious family issue will be amicably resolved. Meticulous preparation to woo lover is likely to brighten up the romantic front!

Love Focus: Your attempts at wooing lover will not go in vain.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are likely to own your own personal transport. You can earn a good amount by selling something at a competitive price. Starting an exercise routine will help you in overcoming lethargy. Party at home or an evening out for some special occasion is indicated. Those planning to buy a vehicle or property may encounter some hurdles in raising a loan.

Love Focus: You succeed in making a place for yourself in the heart of the one you desire.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

On the health front, you manage to keep ailments at bay. You are likely to burn the bridges by a few wrong professional moves, if you are not careful. On the health front, you manage to keep ailments at bay. Changes on the domestic front cannot be ruled out for some. Those thinking of a journey by road are in for a good time. Both hard work and luck will see some students come out with flying colours.

Love Focus: Meeting an exciting person on the romantic front is likely for some.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON