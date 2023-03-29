All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 29, 2023 (File Photo)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

There may be difficulties in repaying loans and limited options for investment. Booking a budget travel package can save your money on cheap plane tickets and hotels. You may organize a religious ceremony to mark an auspicious occasion at home. There are no major changes expected in the job or transfer. Focusing on maintaining a healthy lifestyle can lead to physical and mental well-being. Things are likely to turn favourable on the academic front.

Love Focus: Feelings of unrequited love or lack of trust may need attention.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

It is important to make smart and calculated decisions regarding your finances. Sports trips can be the most thrilling with proper travel insurance. Spending quality time with family members and addressing any issues with empathy can strengthen bonds. Increase your water intake to flush out toxins. Social life will be active with the possibility of new social endeavours. Last-minute adventures can be planned by some. Be cautious of potential real estate obstacles but trust your instincts and perseverance.

Love Focus: A romantic and loving outlook is expected with strong support from a partner.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Some may receive a windfall, a bonus or a raise. Take the opportunity to guide and support the younger members of your family. Today is a good day for real estate deals. Expect to receive recognition for your hard work and possibly a leadership role. An escorted tour can be a good choice for those looking for a balanced mix of structure and flexibility in their travels. Take care of your health today, as you may feel low energy and vitality. Consider reaching out to a trusted agent.

Love Focus: Be mindful of your feelings and be honest with your partner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Your bank balance is steady, and you are managing your wealth well. Plan a family gathering and make memories with your loved ones. Your workload may increase, and you may feel overwhelmed with your responsibilities. Avoid stress and keep an eye on your nutrition. Those studying for competitions will find their old rhythm and concentration. Suitable accommodation is likely to be taken on rent by those looking for one. Travelling on a short vacation will be oodles of fun.

Love Focus: A date night or romantic gestures can further enhance your bond.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Finances are in excellent shape, with good savings and a secure bank balance. Family relationships might be strong and supportive today. Freelancers can anticipate a hectic day filled with inquiries from potential new clients and work. It is a good day for property, with positive changes and growth in the real estate sector. Losing your baggage on a budget travel trip can be a major inconvenience. Doing well on the academic front is indicated.

Love Focus: Romance is looking positive, with opportunities for new relationships or strengthening existing ones.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

You may consider investing in stocks or shares to increase your wealth. You may have to guide the young ones in the family or take care of visiting relatives. Your workload may increase, but you can handle it easily. You are likely to stand head and shoulders above the rest in academic performance. Consider doing some exercise or yoga to keep yourself fit.

Love Focus: You may experience unrequited love or conflict in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

You may want to focus on wealth management and ensuring your security and bank balance. Your family elders are happy to see you doing well. Collaboration and teamwork can often lead to successful outcomes. You can manage your stress levels by doing activities that make you happy. Renovation projects bring prosperity and good luck.

Love Focus: You may experience conflicting feelings or a lack of support from your partner.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Borrowing money should also be done after careful consideration. Property may bring challenges with regard to renovations or renting issues. Family life is moderate, with some conflict or stress. The day may bring excellent opportunities for social endeavours. Driving to the countryside will prove rejuvenating but be careful to avoid exposure. Professionals will find a distinct increase in clientele as their reputation spreads.

Love Focus: Lover may be planning something special for you, so get ready to be surprised.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Excellent gains and opportunities for financial growth are on the horizon. Spending quality time with loved ones can bring joy and strengthen bonds. Travel plans may face obstacles, but the overall day is expected to be excellent. Those looking for a house on rent will manage to find one that fits the bill. Your hard work and dedication will pay off, as you could receive a promotion or a raise. Consider incorporating yoga or meditation into your routine to reduce stress and maintain a positive outlook.

Love Focus: Your love life is full of positive energy and happiness.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

It's a good day to focus on investment strategies and keep an eye on stocks and shares. The stars indicate potential conflict and stress with loved ones. Opportunities for job promotions or transfers are on the horizon, as well as a positive appraisal. It's also a good day to focus on stress management techniques. Those undertaking a long journey will need to prepare well to avoid hardships en-route. A property dispute may come out in the open.

Love Focus: Loyalty and trust may be tested, but they will only grow stronger.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your bank balance is expected to be positive and secure. Support and guidance of your young ones are also indicated. There may be a decrease in job satisfaction and an increased workload. Maintaining a balanced diet will also help you feel better and more energized. Travelling with someone you like will help make a long journey short. Someone is likely to help you in getting a good property deal. Your efforts on the academic front will be recognized.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today's horoscope predicts a fantastic day for financial matters. There may be a visiting relative or a family gathering that could bring about some conflict. Professional rivals will fail to pick holes in an assignment submitted by you. You could also seek advice from wellness experts and consider changing your exercise routine. Travel plans may face some obstacles and may be deferred in some cases. The day is expected to be good with opportunities for social endeavours.

Love Focus: There may be unrequited love or a lack of affection in existing relationships.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

