Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 7, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You might have stability and security in your financial situation. You may consider buying or selling a property or making changes to your current home. Your family life is also stable, and you might have a strong support system. Senior workers may get to head a prestigious project or assignment. Travel indications are excellent, and you may have the opportunity to go on a new adventure. Maintain a balanced lifestyle with proper diet and exercise. Students' academic life is very good, and you may get support from mentors.

Love Focus: Put your energy into other pursuits and let love find you when you least expect it.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your financial prospects are looking bright today. Your family relationships will be strong and supportive. Focus on your skills and goals, and continue working hard to succeed in your career. Your health may be very good, making you energetic and refreshed. Travel is not ideal at the moment but focus on enjoying time at home. Your property matters may be stable, and inheritance issues may fade away. You will gain by going exactly as per directions on the academic front.

Love Focus: A colleague may surprise you with a romantic proposal.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Manage your finances wisely to shoulder unexpected expenses. Avoid arguments and try to find a compromise with loved ones. Travel is fairly good and can bring some positive experiences. Your academic and other life aspects look good, so focus on your performance. Your hard work and dedication might pay off at work. You might have ample energy to tackle all tasks. The property may be a source of stress. Travel is bright, so pack your bags and be ready for adventure.

Love Focus: Take time to connect with your partner and enjoy each other's company.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You may have some minor financial challenges, but you might be able to handle them easily. You may experience deep love and unity with your loved ones. Opportunities to showcase your skills and efficiency may come your way. Property is also flourishing, with potential for new purchases or investments. You may feel energetic and revitalized after a workout. Lack of resolve to do well may make you suffer on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may encounter some minor challenges in your relationships.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Avoid impulsive spending and focus on savings. Your family relationships may also be fairly good. Travel looks fairly good, presenting a chance for adventure and new experiences. A setback on the academic front is possible and may get you tensed. Don’t enter into any agreement concerning property today. You can expect great results in your professional life today. Maintaining a balanced diet and regular exercise routine will benefit you greatly.

Love Focus: You may be able to deepen your connection with your partner or meet someone new.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

You can expect unexpected gains and reap the rewards of your past financial decisions. Family life is expected to be stable and harmonious. Your professional life is expected to run smoothly, with good opportunities for growth and success. Travel plans could be on the horizon with new packages and tours available. Engage in light exercise, eat well and get enough sleep. Property-wise, it may be a good time to consider buying or selling a joint holding. Students may succeed with exams and scholarships and should strive for excellence in their studies.

Love Focus: Love life may experience some difficulties and challenges.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Family life is excellent, and close relationships will bring joy and happiness. You can expect a financially stable day with good opportunities to increase your wealth. Stay focused on your goals, and don't hesitate to take risks when necessary. You may opt out of a trip just because your best friends are not coming along. Construction on a plot of land may be given the go-ahead. Good guidance and support can be expected by those not particularly keen on academics.

Love Focus: Expect surprises and opportunities to strengthen your relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Money is flowing in your direction today. Your family life may be a source of stress today. Maintain good relationships with colleagues. An exciting trip may beckon some. Your wellness routine is paying off, and you are taking care of your mind, body, and soul. Academically, you won’t have much to worry about. An exciting trip planned for the future will keep you all excited. A home loan is likely to be repaid well in time.

Love Focus: You may be feeling romantic and passionate today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Money matters may be a source of stress today, but it is important to keep a level head and budget wisely. Harmonious relationships are predicated on the family front. Your travel prospects are excellent, and you may consider exploring new destinations and packages. Your interpersonal skills will come in handy in achieving your goals. Profits are likely to project upwards with a quick resale of commercial property. Some might have a lot of enthusiasm and may feel fit and healthy.

Love Focus: Embrace this positive time in your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Saffron

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Finances may be a little shaky but can be managed with wise decision-making. Travel plans can bring a refreshing change, and exploring new destinations can be exciting. Open communication and understanding can help you overcome any challenges at home. Your health may continue to be good, with plenty of positive energy and well-being. A positive outlook and a proactive approach towards work will lead to great results.

Love Focus: Focus on your relationships and strengthen them.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your financial situation is also looking up, with potential for growth and success. You may have a heartwarming conversation with a loved one or plan a fun family outing for the day. Your professional life may be facing some challenges today. The property front may also be very good, with opportunities for investment and growth. Yoga and meditation may benefit your overall health. Parents will be satisfied with your progress on the academic front.

Love Focus: The stars are aligned in your favour, and you can expect a wonderful romantic life today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your investments are likely to yield positive results, and you may receive unexpected profits. Delegate work to complete a project on time. The property sector may also be excellent. Your health is very good, and you are feeling energized and lively. Your family is supportive, which will help you feel secure in your financial pursuits. Something is likely to happen on the academic front which may go in your favour. You can travel to someplace secluded, just to let your hair down.

Love Focus: Take this time to show your affection and appreciation for your partner.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Silver

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON