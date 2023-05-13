All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 13, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A project you have undertaken may continue for some time. You need to make up your mind on the academic front now if you want to take full advantage. A rival may play a game of one-upmanship with you, but you will manage to get the better of him. You may feel pressured by someone into doing things you don’t want to. A cut in the pay packet is indicated for some.

Love Focus: You may feel that love is losing interest in you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Financial troubles are likely to ease. An opportunity on the business front will prove profitable. Some of you can insist on organising a party or a get-together at home. You are likely to push yourself to get back in shape. A chance to travel on an official tour will materialise for some. You are likely to inherit or receive property as a gift. Those studying abroad will find the going smooth.

Love Focus: Some positive developments are foreseen for the eligible on the marriage front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Condition of someone close will show signs of improvement. Financial problems disappear and financial stability returns. Prospects for those looking for a suitable job are likely to brighten. A celebratory atmosphere may be created at home by someone’s homecoming. A journey to a distant land will be both comfortable and educative. You are likely to own a piece of property soon.

Love Focus: You are likely to cherish your moments with lover today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Some of you can find fitness classes beneficial for health. An outstanding payment is likely to be received. A promotion or an increment is on the cards for some. Changes on the home front are likely to be welcomed by all. Friends can invite you for a long drive or an overnight stay. Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some. Those freshly out of college can opt for higher studies.

Love Focus: If love is on your mind, today is the day to enjoy togetherness with partner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Gymming is good, but don’t go overboard in using the equipment. Good earning is foreseen from a side business. Upgrading your professional skills will be in your interest. If pleasure is your motive, then home is the place for you. It is best not to speed on the road, as stars seem unfavorable. Someone may contest a property acquired through inheritance. Students will excel by providing full focus to the work at hand.

Love Focus: Love life appears as a bed of roses as you spare no efforts in appeasing partner.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Back payments received are likely to beef up your bank balance. A healthy mix of diet and exercise can do wonders. Your professionalism is likely to be praised at work. Organizing a family get-together cannot be ruled out. Trip to the countryside is on the anvil for some and will prove most lucrative. A property deal may prove most profitable. Children will be most supportive and may strive to stand on their own feet.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bear fruit and how!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Those ailing can expect to be taken care of well. Lack of tight budgeting can make expenses mount. A tricky situation at work may need to be handled competently. You are likely to keep in touch with your near and dear ones, who are not in town. A vacation is on the cards for those wanting to visit some specific place. A property may come into your name. You can feel proud of an achievement of a family member.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to pick up only if you see things from lover’s point of view.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your minor ailment can respond to a home remedy. Don’t bite more than you can chew in your craving for earning more. Support from the family is assured and will help you in doing better in your field. Your good work may be negated due to office politics, but little you can do about it. A short trip to someplace interesting is likely to prove most enjoyable. Signing a property deal is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Lover will have much to share with you and will keep you entertained.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A new health fad will take you towards total health. It will be wise not to invest in a scheme that seems dubious. Those looking for financers will be able to find a good one. Enjoying togetherness with family is indicated and will keep you in high spirits. New fields will interest you on the academic front, but will need your complete focus.

Love Focus: An outside chance of a close encounter with the one you secretly love is possible.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You may be entrusted with a special task at work. An important event in the future may get you worried, but you will present a good show. Someone in the family may need to be dealt with a firm hand. Expenses need to be curbed to save for bigger things. Don’t take health warnings in your stride, do something about them. If a vacation is on your mind, this is an excellent time to plan it.

Love Focus: Time spent with lover may not prove exciting as you find yourself mentally preoccupied.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Someone may visit you soon and brighten your day. You will manage to handle politics happening on the social front by your wit and wisdom. A family commitment may need to be fulfilled and you will fulfil it and how! Changes implemented will work in your favour on the professional front. You remain proactive on the academic front and gain full advantage. A workout regime will work wonders for you in achieving total fitness. Your ideas work for you.

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to figure prominently in your life soon.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A little effort at relationship building is likely to expand your friends’ circle. You reach a personal milestone at work and carve a niche for yourself in your organisation. Even under the greatest temptations to spend money, you will refrain and achieve a healthy bank balance. Family front will become most happening soon, as you go about organising a do at your place. Someone’s support will be a godsend and rid you of many problems that you face.

Love Focus: Those in love may begin making some long-term plans.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON