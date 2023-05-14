All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 14, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You are likely to choose some good options on the health front. Monetarily you will remain on a safe wicket and will have enough to spend. Keep a low profile on the work front, if you want to go home early today. You can be unduly harsh to a family member. You can accept someone’s invitation to spend a few days out of town. Tensions regarding property are set to disappear soon.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with promises to make the day a memorable one!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are likely to get serious about your health and take steps to come back in shape. You can get ill at ease regarding a financial transaction, but your fears will be unfounded. Attempts to appease a superior at work may prove counterproductive. Your positivity promises to keep the domestic atmosphere cordial and happy. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those on a long-distance travel. Good time management will hold you in good stead on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may not be able to spare time for meeting lover today, but make up for it later.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will keep good health as you become much more inclined to take fitness seriously. Receiving back a part of the money loaned is likely for some. Implementing something innovative at work is possible for some. Someone may instigate you against a close family relation, so be careful. There is a good chance of going out of town for an official trip. Acquiring new property is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: You may take a step forward in your quest for romance.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Overstraining on the exercise front cannot be ruled out for some. Good financial management will find you in a healthy monetary situation. It will be a good idea to take somebody’s help at work, if you want the work finished in time. You can organise a party at home just to reciprocate someone’s kind gesture. Someone can ease your commuting problems by offering a ride.

Love Focus: A friendship promises to turn into romance.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Good planning will make the task easy on the professional front. Exciting times are foreseen for some on the domestic front. Mental tensions may manifest as bodily ailments and call for mental calm. A small financial crisis may threaten you, but you will steer through it successfully. Don’t take the wheel, if don’t feel like driving today. Property is likely to give good returns. On the academic front, you will find your hard work paying rich dividends.

Love Focus: A serious setback to your romantic endeavours is possible, so do something about it.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Off White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Stick to a simple diet to remain healthy. Winning a small amount in a bet or a contest cannot be ruled out for some. A negotiation is showing all signs of translating into good business. A firm hand will help contain joint family complications. You may invite someone over for an outing together. Renting out property is on the cards. Someone’s help is certainly likely to come in handy on the academic front.

Love Focus: Differences with lover threaten to spoil relationship, so don’t let such situation arise.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Those pursuing sports may find themselves in excellent form. Discuss with others before putting money in a housing society. Stars turn favourable for those looking for a new job. Elders may feel their authority being undermined in household matters. You may be expected to accompany someone in an out-of-town journey. A property dispute may come out in the open. Good showing on the academic front is likely to keep your morale high.

Love Focus: News on the romantic front promises to be encouraging.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

No problems are foreseen on health and financial fronts. There is an urgent need to become proactive in curbing expenditure. Your handling of some complex issues at work will be lauded by one and all. Making things easy for someone in the family will get you a lot of praise. Stars favour travel and those out on a vacation are bound to have a great time. Profits are likely to accrue for some from a sale of property.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with may feel hesitant to take the first step on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

An outstanding payment is likely to be received through your efforts. You may choose to resume your workouts just to come back in shape. Leave may be denied to some, because of the workload. A celebration on the domestic front is in the offing and will keep you in an upbeat mood. Travel bug may bite some and help quench their wanderlust. You will be able to raise a loan to buy property that had caught your fancy.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you will need to become more assertive to derive the maximum from the day.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those who had taken a break from workouts may choose to begin again. Take financial matters seriously as any laxity on your part can have unfavourable consequences. You may have to get to the bottom of an issue that needs sorting out at work. You may take upon yourself to improve the lot of someone in the family. A travel bonanza is in store for those who love to see new places. Acquiring a new property is on the cards.

Love Focus: Realise before it is too late that your love life is getting stagnant and needs rekindling.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Good results are likely to be reaped from a fitness regimen undertaken by you. Outstanding payments are likely to be received and bring a great sense of relief. If fun is on your mind, take some time out from the office and let your hair down. Driving on congested roads appears risky today, so keep alert. You will be able to raise a loan to buy a property that had caught your fancy. Academically, it appears to be a fruitful day.

Love Focus: You are likely to take positive steps to resurrect your love life and enjoy.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Limiting some items from your diet will have a positive effect on your health. Money lent to someone is likely to be returned. You may need assurance before you proceed with a task on the professional front. Those separated from family may soon get an opportunity to meet their near and dear ones. Some risk is foreseen on the road today, so remain alert.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you are likely to float on cloud nine today, as sweetheart showers love!

