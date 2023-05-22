All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 22, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

An argument with a superior over an issue at work is best avoided. Someone may try to short-change you with smooth talk. No amount of pleading will speed up the return of loaned money. Those suffering from allergies will need to be extra careful of what they eat. Your networking abilities will help someone get a toe hold on the academic front. You can become serious to buy landed property.

Love Focus: Lover’s indifference will be galling.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Listen to advice, if you want to brighten your career prospects. A good initiative on the domestic front will enhance your reputation amongst family and friends. You may have to look up to your colleagues for directions in a project on the academic front. Those with a medical condition will get positive indications on the health front. You remain on a sound financial wicket. You will manage to achieve your aim through travel.

Love Focus: Your charm and wit will attract someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Finances can put you in much stress and strain. You are likely to bite more than you can chew and spend some extra hours at work. Your self-discipline on the diet front is likely to keep you fit and healthy. A family get-together is in the offing and will prove most exciting. You may plan a short trip to meet someone close. Property issues are resolved amicably.

Love Focus: Relationship gets strengthened as you manage to spare time for lover.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Switching to healthy foods will be the key to remaining fit and active. You may need to keep a close tab on expenditures to save for the essentials. Helping out someone on the professional front will be in your interest. Someone is likely to prove immense help on the family front. A business trip is likely to prove fruitful. A change envisaged on the academic front is likely to prove most favourable.

Love Focus: You can get serious about a proposal on the marital front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Pink

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Winning money in betting is possible, but be judicious in your actions. Some of you will need a helping hand at work, so don’t hesitate to ask. Family life remains most satisfying. A short journey can be extended, but you won’t face much difficulty. Don’t touch anything today that has anything to do with property. Your good approach on the academic front will benefit you immensely. Health appears to be improving.

Love Focus: Romance for some may just be a phone call away!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Exercise is likely to reflect on your body. Your financial woes are not likely to be over so soon. A suitable matrimonial match may be found for someone eligible in the family. You will soon have a place that you can call your own as stars favour you on property front. Those into manufacture will need to upgrade the quality to pass muster. Hard work and good networking will get the desired field on the academic front.

Love Focus: The glow in your heart of doing a good deed for someone will remain for long.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Brown

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A short vacation or a change of scene will prove excellent for health. Those feeling overworked are likely to resort to short breaks to cope. You will make things exciting on the family front by taking everyone on a short journey. An erring family youngster may need chastising. Starting an exercise routine will give health benefits. Renovation or repair work of the house will be completed successfully.

Love Focus: Those secretly in love are advised caution to prevent their affair coming out in the open.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Change of diet will improve health. You earn a lot of goodwill today, but not much money. Those on a salaried job may think on the lines of doing something on their own. Family will be more supportive of your ideas. A journey proves comfortable. There is a fair chance of some property getting allotted to you. A new academic session can find some enjoying their hearts out.

Love Focus: Those looking for love will find luck favoring them today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Health front holds no worries as you exercise good control on your diet. Financially this may not be the best of the days. Some of you may be in a desperate need of a break, so apply for leave. Tensions on the family front are likely to get sorted out. Outdoor types may opt for a trekking expedition. Be vigilant so as not to compromise your security and that of the house you live in.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air and promises immense fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your heart may desire a relaxing break, but circumstances may dictate something else. You shine at work as your talents get recognised. A family member studying out of town or abroad may become a source of worry. Choosing healthy alternatives will help keep you in shape. Money may come to you from a most unexpected quarter. You will be able to score over others on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may find love where you least expect it, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will manage to keep lethargy at bay. Expected payments are likely to get released soon. At work, you will manage to have your way. An urgent domestic work gets completed. Plans for overseas travel are likely to materialise. Time is ripe to buy property. You are likely to beat others in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: A gift is likely to be received from a secret admirer.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A happy mix of rest and exercise can find you at your physical best. Some of you will find more avenues to increase earning. Your popularity is set to rise on the professional front. Something pending on the home front may be taken up in the right earnest. Travel, but without an unwilling passenger! A new property is likely to be acquired by some. Things turn favourable for you on the academic front.

Love Focus: You longing for lover today will be fully rewarded.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Red