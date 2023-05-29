All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 29, 2023

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Regular workout with friends is likely to make exercising fun. You may get in two minds regarding an out-of-town journey. You can be praised by the family for something you have achieved. Some professionals may feel stagnated and may not derive full satisfaction in their present circumstances. Don’t repose too much faith on a workplace colleague or you may be let down.

Love Focus: This excellent day for romance can encourage you to pop the question.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Both businesspersons and the salaried will find the day monetarily favourable. Your close associates may seek your advice, before starting on a new venture. Give a serious thought to getting back in shape. Planning a trip is on the cards and will prove to be a nice break. Some of you can plan to move out of the present accommodation to a new one. Family will provide immense happiness.

Love Focus: A marriage proposal for the eligible may need to be weighed carefully.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

You will manage to build up on savings by becoming frugal in your spending. Don’t let anyone dictate to you at work or you may become a victim of those pulling the strings at work. You will find the going easy on the academic front. Find time to learn a new skill or hone your talents. Homemakers will take steps to make the home environment cheerful. Stars look favourable for travel, so start planning a vacation.

Love Focus: Developing romantic feelings for a colleague is possible and may usher in a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

A new position in the organisation may be given to you with additional responsibilities. Opting for a healthy diet will be a step in the right direction. Family life will be most satisfying as spouse makes you completely at ease. An issue regarding property may be taken up by you once again in the right earnest. Those in the rat race at work may pip the rivals at the post to better their prospects. Praise on the social front for something you have achieved is in the pipeline.

Love Focus: Your extrovert nature can click with an opposite number.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Your calculated moves will keep your nose above the water in both personal and professional situations. A letter of appreciation for a job well done will give due recognition to your efforts. A wise investment done previously promises rich returns. Some exciting news is likely to brighten the home front. Someone may invite you on an exciting trip. Eating right and remaining active is your mantra for good health, so stick to it.

Love Focus: You longing for lover today will be fully rewarded.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Maintaining good health by adhering to an active lifestyle will not be a problem for you. Someone you have loaned money to may make you run around in circles, before returning it. An initiative taken on the professional front is likely to bring in encouraging results. You will be able to carry out the changes on the home front that you had been wanting for long. If you are in the mood for travel, opportunity comes to you sooner than expected. Those thinking of buying property need to give it a second thought.

Love Focus: Chances of the one you like making the first move on the romantic front looks strong.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Changes on the work front may commence and may make you apprehensive. After you have convinced yourself, it is best not to delay signing a financial document. Investing in property appears a profitable option. Meeting distant family relations is indicated. You may have to proceed on an official trip. You will be much in demand on the social front and your popularity is only set to rise.

Love Focus: Your attempts to impress lover will succeed and may result in a wave of excitement sweeping the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Someone’s advice is likely to work wonders for your health. You may think up some ideas for enhancing earning. Professionally, you will prove most efficient and complete your tasks satisfactorily. You are likely to be appreciated for organising a party or a function at home. Chance meeting with someone exciting on a journey will make travelling fun. Property matters will be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: A great time is foreseen for those in love, so plan an outing together.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You are likely to adhere to a healthy lifestyle to remain in shape. You are likely to grow financially strong. A raise or an increment can be expected by some. On the home front, looking at the positive side of life will help boost optimism. An opportunity for a leisure trip may come to some. You can get lucky in a lucky draw on the property front. Positive thinking will boost optimism.

Love Focus: Some of you are set to improve your love life, so expect a great day on the love front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Some of you may take up meditation and yoga to retain good health. Good earning is assured and will contribute towards realising your dreams. A long journey proves comfortable. You will be able to give your best to a task at hand. A delayed payment may finally be received. You are likely to appreciate the efforts being made by a family member in improving the home front. Travelling with your near and dear ones is indicated.

Love Focus: Falling in love seems a distinct possibility for the lonely hearts.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Certain financial options chosen by you are likely to give good returns. Your contribution in your professional sphere is likely to come in for praise. Some celebration or ritual is likely to be performed at home. Focussing on your own self will benefit health and keep you fit. You get a chance to travel with someone close. Property acquired by some previously will start giving excellent returns now.

Love Focus: Much happiness and fulfillment is foreseen on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You are likely to enjoy good health. Gains are foreseen in a business venture. Starting something new on the professional front may cross your mind Family will be supportive of your ideas and extend all the necessary help. A family outing is in the pipeline and promises much joy and happiness. Those selling property will find a good bargain. Today, you can expect to have a good time on the social front.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to share your romantic mood today, so expect romance to rock!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

