Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 6, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Those trying to come back in shape may face an uphill task. You may find it difficult to get back your money entrusted to someone. You are likely to enjoy an increased client following on the professional front. Homemakers are likely to impress all by their creative inputs. Stay clear of arguments, especially while travelling.

Love Focus: Differences are likely to crop up in a relationship on the marital front.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your fitness routine can take a beating due to sheer lethargy. Shopping bug can bite some and can prove heavy on the pocket. Dealing with rumours at work will be important. An incident on the domestic front can cause must mental disturbance. Academically, you are set to perform well. Travel with family and friends will be a lot of fun.

Love Focus: Efforts will be required to move things on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9 & 18

Lucky Colour: Peach & Golden

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Don’t go overboard financially as stars don’t look favourable. Seasonal changes may lay you up in bed with illness. A break from work will prove most refreshing and restful. An exciting person is likely to brighten the home front. This is not the day to travel long distance. Inheriting wealth and property is indicated for some.

Love Focus: A stagnant love life may make some desperate.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Your shopping list can pose a threat to your bank balance! Those unwell may neglect to take medicine and prolong their illness. A lucrative deal may slip out of your fingers, if you are not proactive. A joyous occasion of a new arrival is likely to brighten the home front. You may find it difficult to avoid an official tour. Academic front remains satisfactory as you forge successfully ahead.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is foreseen today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your new initiative will prove effective in coming back in shape. You may require expert guidance to manage your finances. Academic success is foretold. Your performance today at work may set an example for others to follow! Domestic chores may leave you fatigued. A house or property is likely to give less than expected returns.

Love Focus: A love at first sight situation may lead you to a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Some of you can find your financial situation stabilising. Remaining hooked to Junk food can play havoc with your health. You are likely to make the professional situation favourable by playing your cards well. Steer clear of arguments on the home front. You will be able to prepare well for a competition.

Love Focus: Argument with lover may strain the relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Money from unexpected sources is likely to be received. A new exercise routine will work fine in improving your health. You may choose to take a break from work, just to pursue a passion. You may not be able to take time out for the family today. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover in the lap of nature is indicated.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Money comes in a steady stream to make you financially strong. Condition of those recuperating from surgery will improve quickly. A family youngster may look up to you for help and guidance. Those new on the job may find some opposition from others. Those travelling to a holiday destination can expect total enjoyment.

Love Focus: Misunderstandings on the marital front will be easily laid to rest.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

There will be nothing to complain about on the health front. Some of you can feel the pinch in the absence of fluid cash. Getting duped by savvy marketers is indicated for some. Diplomacy may become the key to defuse a domestic situation. An outing can prove expensive and may take some fun out of it. Some changes can be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Personal grooming will be of advantage on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Monetary condition is likely to improve for some. Mental calmness through meditation can be expected. A good and well-paying job is likely to slip out of your hand. Don’t let frustration get the better of you in a domestic situation. Trekking or going to a far of place will prove both exciting and refreshing. Those freshly out of college may get a chance to opt for higher studies.

Love Focus: Misunderstanding threatens to spoil your plans on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach & Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will manage to resolve a family issue through your initiative. A new workout regime will serve your purpose excellently. A dubious investment is best avoided as it can lead to loss of money. Doctors, engineers and other professionals are set to face a hard day. A friend or a relative may invite you on a vacation.

Love Focus: A tiff with lover may affect the relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach & Off White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A stranger can offer excellent financial advice. You feel at the top of the world, where health is concerned. Working women can have a trying time at work. An initiative taken by a family member may be of immense help to you. An out of town trip with family will prove most enjoyable. Those in the academic field may get the break they had been seeking for long.

Love Focus: Luck is likely to favour those seeking love, so expect to enjoy a romance-filled day!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

