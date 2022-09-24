Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 24, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Those waiting to get transferred out are certain to get their choice of posting. Sprains or injuries need to be guarded against on the health front. Peace prevails on the domestic front. No financial worries are foreseen, but don’t spend too liberally, especially on others. You may be expected to accompany someone in an out of town journey.

Love Focus: A competitor is likely to appear on the horizon on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Take fitness regimen seriously. Stars favour travel and those out on a vacation are bound to have a great time. Financial crunch can cramp your lifestyle. Some of you can get busy with a new project at work. This is the day when you will need to keep aside some time to sort out a family matter. A short vacation is on he cards for some.

Love Focus: Those looking for romance will need to tread a bit carefully.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Luck will certainly have a say in your completing a task in time. Money will not be a problem as you start earning well. You will need to keep stress levels in check to remain healthy. A home project may have to be shelved due to paucity of time. Comfort and enjoyment may elude those setting out on a long journey today.

Love Focus: An argument with lover cannot be ruled out; avoid it if you can.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Professionally you are likely to excel and rub shoulders with the best. Eating out may be fun for you, but not for your health! An expensive purchase can pinch you, but little you can do about it. Those craving for a relaxing domestic environment will have their wish fulfilled! Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some. Those travelling long distance will need to make good speed.

Love Focus: You may find it difficult to spend time in solitude with lover today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your lifestyle is likely to improve with increased earning. Take precautions against changing season. Work may pile up and compel you to devote extra time to it. Guests arriving at home are set to brighten the home front. Developing a piece of land is on the cards for some. There is a good chance of travelling abroad to meet a family member.

Love Focus: Romance promises to keep you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You may have to wait out for a sanction, but it will be well worth it. Good dietary control and an active life will ensure that you retain good health. Someone may ask for your resources, so be forthcoming. Missing a family function is on the cards, as your time remains at a premium. Campus recruitment will enable some to bag a lucrative job.

Love Focus: Your romantic desire is likely to be fulfilled today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Condition of those not feeling well for sometime is likely to improve. Chances of making good money will be few and far between. A dealership may not give the expected profits. A property dispute may be decided in your favour. Travel proves therapeutic, especially for those on a long journey. Obstacles encountered on the academic front are likely to disappear.

Love Focus: Lover will be in the mood for an outing, so don’t disappoint.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Some monetary perks are likely to be bestowed on you. Those suffering from lifestyle disease are likely to remain fit. You may have to be strict in implementing something at work. A tiff on the home front with spouse cannot be ruled out. Someone may insist on travelling with you, so take your call. Campus recruitment will enable some to bag a lucrative job.

Love Focus: This is the best day to express the feelings for someone you love!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Lavender

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

More avenues for earning open up for you. A little appeasement of senior is likely to let you off the hook. Don't take health for granted. Your feelings will be respected by others on the home front. This is the right time to initiate something on the property front. Your efforts on the academic front will succeed. Finding a like-minded person may be difficult in a social situation.

Love Focus: You will the company of lover today and make the most of togetherness.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

New skills acquired by you will work wonders on the professional front. Good returns can be expected by those playing the stocks. Someone’s help will prove most welcome on the family front. You may find it difficult to kick a habit that spouse dislikes. Read between the lines before signing a property deal. Someone may persuade you to drive him or her to someplace long way off.

Love Focus: Those in love may find it difficult to spare time for a meeting.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Health remains good as you get encouraged to resume physical activities. Clinching a lucrative deal is likely to bring you into a lot of money. It will be difficult to bear the criticism of a senior on the professional front. You are likely to get cosmetic changes done to your house. Good showing on the academic front will help you in choosing your line.

Love Focus: Lover may take out time for you, so plan out something nice.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are likely to enjoy the perks that come with your job. An investment made in the past may not give expected returns. Those feeling under the weather are likely to recover fully. Homemakers are likely to be at their creative best today. A good property deal is likely to be struck by some. You may be invited by someone to travel to a holiday destination.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to improve through your own efforts.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

