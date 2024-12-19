Leo Daily Horoscope Today, December 19, 2024 predicts exciting activities
Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let tremors come up
Keep friction out of the love life. Try exciting activities that will revive the love. The professional schedule will be hectic. Minor health issues will exist.
While trouble in a relationship can dampen your spirit, single natives will find new love. Finance will be positive but health requires special care.
Leo Love Horoscope Today
Keep the love life productive. Today, you both may indulge in activities that are romantic and creative. This will strengthen the bond. There is no scope for egos in the relationship. The lover may start a verbal argument but you should smartly eschew it as any reaction will only elevate the problem. Be diplomatic while discussing personal problems. Single Leos will fall in love today and females can expect a proposal in the second half of the day.
Leo Career Horoscope Today
Reach the office to take up new challenging tasks that will also bring in career growth. Professional success will be at your side. Despite major tasks lurking at you, the day will be productive. Leos may need to spend extra hours at the office. Your performance will also win the appreciation of clients who may also endorse a salary hike or promotion. Entrepreneurs will be successful in raising funds through promoters. Maintain a cordial relationship with partners and try to solve every issue amicably.
Leo Money Horoscope Today
You will see funds coming in. This will help you repay all pending dues and also invest in real estate. The inflow might be good enough to repay loans and debts. You may also purchase essentials or repair the home. Avoid lending a big amount to someone as getting it back can be tougher. Do not go for shares and speculative business.
Leo Health Horoscope Today
Minor health issues may come up. You need to be careful while driving in the night. Some seniors will require medical attention for heart-related issues. Diabetic Leos may also develop complications. Pregnant girls need to be cautious while boarding a bus or a train. Do not bring the office pressure to home and spend more time with the family this evening.
Leo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
- Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
- Symbol: Lion
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Heart & Spine
- Sign Ruler: Sun
- Lucky Day: Sunday
- Lucky Color: Golden
- Lucky Number: 19
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Leo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
