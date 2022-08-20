Libra Daily Horoscope for August 20, 2022: Be extra cautious at workplace

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) Make the most of this highly lucrative and productive period. Utilize it while you can. Being among loved ones can lift your mood and ward off negative energy. Take inspiration and positive guidance from your well-wishers. It is a circumstance that is absolutely avoidable at workplace. The dispute would leave you regretting it since you would make yourself look horrible and place you in the spotlight with all the wrong people. It's possible that you could become more aggressive. You could also get into a fight for no apparent reason. You will feel fit. Certain irritations and problems you have been experiencing recently with your health will go away. This day is perfect for going back and looking for the proper person. Someone you meet might have a big impact on your life.

Libra Finance Today If you work in public relations, you'll probably discover that today is rather busy for you. You can discover that your current clients are making you work extra hours or that you have some new clients coming in from different sources.

Libra Family Today You may feel like trying something new and thrilling. It would be wonderful to take a quick family vacation. The planetary influences will be advantageous for you and family.

Libra Career Today You can find yourself getting into a pointless debate with your boss, a coworker, or even a buddy. It could be a minor issue of little consequence. Now is not the time to start making enemies.

Libra Health Today Enjoy that delicious food item that you've been yearning, but don't overindulge since you've been working toward your fitness objectives. Why not join the gym like you have been thinking about doing now that you are feeling better?

Libra Love Life Today To locate the appropriate partner for you, you will soar high. You might have encountered difficulties and problems over the past several days. You might have given up on love because of your failures.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

