Libra Daily Horoscope for Dec 06: Avoid confrontations

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Libra, we know that you know how to deal with and manage things diplomatically. Being tactful comes as your natural ability. You can easily convince people because of your influential nature. And, today you must coordinate with all your innate qualities in order to have a successful and flourishing day. You may be feeling a bit tired by overusing your capabilities, especially at the work front. Don't panic and stay relaxed for a better outcome.

Libra Finance Today

You are in the best of financial condition and which is why you will feel to take some money out for your children's future purpose. If looking out for a rented property, start searching or spread the word as you may find a suitable property today.

Libra Family Today

Relaxation and contentment are what you will feel on the domestic front today. Your children will become the most obedient ones and will follow each of your teachings and guidelines effectively. However, the health of an elderly person at home will remain a matter of concern.

Libra Career Today

Achieving success in your short term business goals may come a little hard. You will be annoyed with too much workload to handle and finish off. But worry not, all will be achieved with the support and understanding of your co-workers.

Libra Health Today

You are enjoying the best of your health because of the hard-working workout regimes and diets that you have followed in the past. Someone may compliment you for your new fitness. Dental care is a little important these days. Stay committed to your health routine.

Libra Love Life Today

Single libra signs can ask out and propose their partner for marriage; it will turn out to be in their favour. Married ones will remain happy and content with their spouse. But, avoid confrontations for not falling prey to a fight.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

