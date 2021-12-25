Libra Daily Horoscope for December 25: Your efforts will get you results

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

With your fascination with finding and creating equilibrium and balance in all spheres of life, Libra you become the best organizer and manager in life. You want to find symmetry in everything that you wish to accomplish and undertake. But, at the same time, you must realize and understand that at times things can't be weighed down and balanced equally. Today, you are required to just let go off of your always "trying to strike a balance" nature and go with the flow. Enjoy your day and immerse your soul in celebrations. Rest all will fall in place accordingly.

Libra Finance Today

It is an auspicious time for buying some gold jewellery, if not interested in buying; take it as an investment opportunity. Buying property this time around would also be a fruitful result in the near future.

Libra Family Today

Although, most of the time the family members will be engaged in prepping up for the festivities at night time, avoid long debatable topics. Chances are there for some small argument. So avoid confrontations at the family level.

Libra Career Today

You are in the mood of organizing and prioritizing important tasks to be taken care of today. The rest assignments can be done in the future. You will be rewarded for your little efforts at the workplace.

Libra Health Today

You are excited and enthusiastic about the day but that doesn't allow you to neglect your health needs. It is advisable if you stick to your daily routine workout regime and don't skip your yoga sessions for gaining flexibility and endurance in muscles.

Libra Love Life Today

Love seems to be doing wonders for you. Today is surely going to be a special day for you and your partner or spouse, where both will be feeling unconditional love and support for each other.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

