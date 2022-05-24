Libra Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 24, 2022 states, avoid stress

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) A positive outlook toward life is likely to be immensely beneficial. Some beneficial changes can take place at your workplace today. Your colleagues may remain supportive and superiors will appreciate your efforts. There are possibilities that you need to make big decisions to make your financial status strong. Pay attention to enhancing your mental strength with meditation. Today, you are likely to be seen doing everything with great vigour, but due to some unwanted incidents, your mood is likely to be affected. Avoid venting frustration on your near and dear ones. Don't overexert yourself with mental pressure or work stress. Inculcate some de-stressing activities to strengthen yourself. Students may be able to move ahead systematically and may reach closer to their goals. Those looking to own a plot or a house are likely to come across tempting deals.

Libra Finance Today Businesspeople may get upset due to increasing competition. However, your fears may be unfounded as profits continue to remain on the high side. Your financial planning may bring handsome returns. You will get major help in saving money this way.

Libra Family Today There could be some family issues which can affect the family environment, but make sure not to stretch issues too much. Your father's behaviour towards you can make you very upset. Make it a point to share your life with family members to avoid a communication gap.

Libra Career Today This is likely to be a favourable day for your career. Those working in the government sector can have a transfer with a higher designation. To achieve your goals in the field of work, you must have well-analyzed strategies and plans in place.

Libra Health Today After you've fulfilled your daily duties, invest time in deepening your sense of inner peace. Lose yourself in contemplation. With the right mediation practices, you'll forget the hectic world outside and all its worries. Sleep well and avoid excess screen time.

Libra Love Life Today Today, the signs point toward a new beginning for you on the romantic front. A new person can enter your life, who would cast a spell over you. While your long-term relationship takes an unexpected turn. Enjoy the changing dynamics.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON