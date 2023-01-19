Libra Horoscope Today, January 19, 2023: High spirits today!

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Astrological Predictions says, you are promised good health and high spirits today! You might feel like an energy booster today as your body and mind syncs well together. Agility may be reflected at work as you think out of the box and receive appreciation for your innovative ideas. There are chances to excel in your chosen field as you sharpen your mind set and create new opportunities for yourself. You’re in for romantic delight as destiny bestows your life with passion and love. It may be the time to take things forward with your partner. There are lesser chances of earning extra profits today as finances seem to be quite steady. A single source of income might make you feel a little uneasy but hang in there as this shall too pass. Investing in property is most likely to strike you but strongly discouraged right now.

Libra Finance Today

Expecting profitable returns might dishearten you as there is a lesser scope to receive hefty returns right now. It would be prudent to spend money wisely as you are not in for any surplus monetary returns.

Libra Health Today

Health wise, you can expect a delightful mood today as your body feels active and mind acts sharply. Following a protein rich diet could be beneficial today.

Libra Career Today

Brace yourself for new upcoming projects and opportunities as you garner support and recognition at work. Trust your instincts and enact accordingly because your professional career is likely to get influenced by it.

Libra Family Today

You are likely to get into a quarrel with a family member. It’s best to maintain some distance right now. Trying to prove your point can only make matters worse. You can take some time off and get back to them after some time.

Libra Love Life Today

Love is in the air Librans! Bring out the hidden romantic within you and express your feelings undauntedly. Care and love to be received by those in a long-term relationship.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky Color: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

