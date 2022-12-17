Love and Relationship Horoscope for December 17, 2022

Aries: Despite your best efforts, don't suffocate the people you are with. You'll discover that you can control a situation more effectively the more influence you can relinquish over it. The first step in advancing toward a goal is releasing the past's shackles. If you don't make a deliberate effort to let it go and clear things up, you might not be aware of how much a prior event is restricting you.

Taurus: Pause and take stock of where things are proceeding. Your partner may be getting distracted with some unrealistic standards, in which case you two should probably sit down and talk about where you see the situation going. It's important that both of you examine why you're in this relationship. Once you get this sorted out, everything else will become clearer.

Gemini: In your search for emotional connection today, you may long for someone who genuinely gets you. You'll need a companion who understands your sensitive side and won't reprimand you for being so invested in your feelings. Search for a partner who will love you for how you are and not try to alter you. If you do this, you will be quite satisfied.

Cancer: The goal for today is to relax and let your guard down. You could be surprised by your own actions if you've been holding someone at arm's length out of a sense of duty or because you think that's how things should be between the two of you. You may be overcome by an overwhelming sense of joy, and it may be hard to rein in your exuberance if it begins to show.

Leo: Romantic partners are in for some unexpected treats today. Both of you will be making an effort to spring delights on one another. Show your loved ones how much they mean to you by being over the top with your expressions of affection today, and they will respond in kind. It's going to be a fantastic evening for the two of you so enjoy the moment.

Virgo: Your current romantic situation can benefit greatly from an increased emphasis on realism. There should be some risk-taking in both personal and professional relationships. You shouldn't go headfirst into danger. The pleasure of pursuing something or someone might be greatly enhanced by just slowing down and giving it some thought beforehand. And the benefits can endure for a while.

Libra: Stress in a relationship is unavoidable, but you and your partner are both capable of managing it. You only need to check in with yourself and your partner to determine whether or not the relationship is providing you with an acceptable amount of happiness, and then you need to adjust your behaviour accordingly. In the not-too-distant future, the two of you could have a strong sense of proximity to one another.

Scorpio: You could be on the cusp of forming a romantic connection if you find yourself curious about a potential partner today. It's better to plan ahead, even if you're going to act hurriedly. Assume it is not obsession if you don't want to be let down. Your romantic journey could begin after the other person responds positively to your advances. Wait for the right time.

Sagittarius: Show your partner extra compassion and affection today as they have been longing for it. If things are going well between you two right now, you could find yourself longing for a tighter bond. The connection you feel for that one particular person may be more than you bargained for, especially if you've just met them. There may likely be surprises in shop for you.

Capricorn: Having a supportive companion may improve your mood significantly. It's possible that dating or a serious relationship will develop from getting to know each other better. You'll find happiness in your connection, and you'll feel safe sharing your feelings with one another. In general, this is the starting point of a very long and fruitful journey ahead.

Aquarius: Every love connection has to have at least a little bit of chemistry to work. You are blessed with a wonderful chance today, and as a result, a spark of ardour has been ignited in your relationship. Today, you will sense an increase in the compassion and concern that people have for you. Both of you will get many rewards from receiving this level of care and attention.

Pisces: Now is a great time to find out more about your companion. The day is looking up since you and your significant other have a lot of free time ahead of you. Not only will you have the chance to create some unforgettable romantic moments, but you'll also learn more about one another and strengthen your connection as a result.

