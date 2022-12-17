Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Horoscope Today, December 17, 2022: A long-awaited vacation

Pisces Horoscope Today, December 17, 2022: A long-awaited vacation

horoscope
Published on Dec 17, 2022 12:11 AM IST

Horoscope Today for December 17 to read the daily astrological prediction for Pisces. You may be honoured at your workplace for your efficient productivity and hard work.

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today for December 17, 2022: You might get an opportunity to travel on your long-awaited vacation with your family.
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today for December 17, 2022: You might get an opportunity to travel on your long-awaited vacation with your family.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, you might get an opportunity to travel on your long-awaited vacation with your family. This break may give you a chance to live your life to the fullest. You may argue with your significant. One of your childhood friends may call you which may feel like reliving your childhood. Don't hurt your friends. Your good health may take you to the next level where you may finish your work in half time. You may be honoured at your workplace for your efficient productivity and hard work. Pay attention to your family matters by taking some responsibilities over your shoulders.

Pisces Finance Today

Today may be your lucky day when you may accumulate monetary help from various sources to enhance your financial status. There may be chances of salary increment as your superiors are aware of your potential.

Pisces Family Today

Today you may get indulged in any heated conversation with your significant. Maintain decorum during conflict else it may result in a spoilt relationship. Stay calm and composed to avoid any negative atmosphere.

Pisces Career Today

Your workplace may give you ample respect for your hard work and determination to succeed in life. Inculcate your ideas of technology in your project and do something innovative to prove your potential. Though some people may envy your success.

Pisces Health Today

You may have good health today. Inculcate a sense of adhering to a balanced diet regularly. Include exercises and consume sufficient fluid to prevent dehydration.

Pisces Love Life Today

Your partner may be waiting for you in a restaurant to have a candlelight dinner with you. Today is your romantic day. Avoid any conflict in such a pleasant romantic atmosphere.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope pisces + 4 more
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope pisces + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out