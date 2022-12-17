Pisces Horoscope Today, December 17, 2022: A long-awaited vacation

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, you might get an opportunity to travel on your long-awaited vacation with your family. This break may give you a chance to live your life to the fullest. You may argue with your significant. One of your childhood friends may call you which may feel like reliving your childhood. Don't hurt your friends. Your good health may take you to the next level where you may finish your work in half time. You may be honoured at your workplace for your efficient productivity and hard work. Pay attention to your family matters by taking some responsibilities over your shoulders.

Pisces Finance Today

Today may be your lucky day when you may accumulate monetary help from various sources to enhance your financial status. There may be chances of salary increment as your superiors are aware of your potential.

Pisces Family Today

Today you may get indulged in any heated conversation with your significant. Maintain decorum during conflict else it may result in a spoilt relationship. Stay calm and composed to avoid any negative atmosphere.

Pisces Career Today

Your workplace may give you ample respect for your hard work and determination to succeed in life. Inculcate your ideas of technology in your project and do something innovative to prove your potential. Though some people may envy your success.

Pisces Health Today

You may have good health today. Inculcate a sense of adhering to a balanced diet regularly. Include exercises and consume sufficient fluid to prevent dehydration.

Pisces Love Life Today

Your partner may be waiting for you in a restaurant to have a candlelight dinner with you. Today is your romantic day. Avoid any conflict in such a pleasant romantic atmosphere.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON