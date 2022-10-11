Pisces Horoscope Today, October 11, 2022: Your work may bring you laurels

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, trust your instincts, Pisceans! Put your faith in your gut and let it guide you. If you are observant and receptive to new ideas, a career change or financial windfall is a distinct possibility now. Professionally, exceptional negotiating skills are likely to swing a deal in your favour. Now is a good time to launch that business partnership Pisces natives have been thinking about. Attending a wedding or other social event with your family is likely to be the highlight of your day. On the romantic front, you'll have a good time talking to your crush. It's possible that making travel plans with a coworker will result in the beginning of a new relationship. For those who work in the real estate industry, lucrative opportunities may present themselves in the property market. Your tendency to frequently lose your temper due to undesirable decisions may backfire. Pisces natives are advised to remain calm at all costs.

Pisces Finance Today

Nothing is as good as it seems on the financial front for Pisces natives. Always weigh the benefits and drawbacks of a potential investment before making a final decision. Also, keep your spending in check and stay away from the high-end retail market. If Pisces natives want to make a substantial profit, they’ll need to be prudent!

Pisces Family Today

Your siblings have been quite occupied and have not spent enough time with you. However, today appears to be favorable for a family reunion. Pisces natives should make the most of it. Anyone expecting a new baby or new relationship should prepare themselves for a flood of positive emotions.

Pisces Career Today

Today could be the day that you finally start reaping the benefits of all your hard work. It's possible that you'll receive positive reinforcement from your superiors, giving you the career boost you need. Your financial situation may improve out of the blue if you receive an exceptional promotion.

Pisces Health Today

Pisces natives might be able to maintain better equilibrium if they follow a structured eating plan and engage in consistent physical activity. It is possible that some of you will participate in professional sporting activities, which may keep you in good shape and give you plenty of energy.

Pisces Love Life Today

Those who are at odds with their significant other are encouraged to patch things up quickly to avoid more complications. Put your pride aside and take charge. Everything will fall into place if you take a long drive and have dinner by candlelight.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

