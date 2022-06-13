Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 13, '22 states, new phase

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Scorpios may enter into a new phase of their life. It is a phase which will push you out of your comfort zone and make you competitive. Today, bagging a good job with an impressive salary package is a strong possibility. You will remain career-oriented and will deepen your involvement in your career goals. You will remain wiser and will offer your advice to others on various issues which will be highly appreciated. Also, do make it a point to not make commitments that you cannot fulfil. There could be misunderstandings in your married life due to the interference of outsiders. Keep communication channels open. Scorpio students pursuing higher education will be keen to earn some extra income. They may search for some opportunities that will assist them with their financial needs and requirements. Travelling with interesting people is likely to keep you entertained. Some Scorpio natives may get possession of their house.

Scorpio Finance Today Business people need to exercise caution in terms of financial matters. Avoid investing in the stock market else losses are indicated. Others need to stay away from making any investment as money is likely to get stuck.

Scorpio Family Today On the family front, Scorpio natives should be calm while communicating with family members and give them a chance to mend the situation. Don’t drag past situations to prove a point. There could be misunderstandings with your children and you are advised to exercise restraint in this regard.

Scorpio Career Today Working with old clients may prove stressful today, as they may be highly demanding. Co-workers may come to the rescue and give you a different outlook to calm situations down. This is a good time to consider a change of job and seek new opportunities.

Scorpio Health Today Your dedication to sticking to your exercise routine is likely to have a positive impact on your overall health. Joining a like-minded group may help you keep motivated. Your diet may need improvement, so you must have enough fiber.

Scorpio Love Life Today Married couples may be stressed because of the non-cooperative attitude of their life partner. It will be important to remain patient to resolve the issues. Scorpios are advised to maintain flexibility in their behaviour to avoid spoiling marital life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

