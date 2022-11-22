Scorpio Horoscope Today, November 22, 2022: Let your guard down

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

When inaccurate information may result in misunderstandings, refrain from imposing harsh measures. Your passion, devotion and enthusiastic nature make you stand out from the crowd. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your energy, amusing flair, and fiery personality make you the most fitting addition to the exceptional groups available around the world. It's a joyous day in your family's life today, perhaps even a casual gathering, and the monotony of your ordinary day is broken up by it. These events provide opportunities for long-lost relatives to reunite, and they are usually a lot of fun. Have fun and let your guards down while you relax and live the moment to the fullest. The chances are high that your spouse will present you with a gift, and that you'll have a wonderful time with them on this special day.

Scorpio Health Today

Wake up early, play some uplifting music, do your healthy routine and go for a drive. You feel anew on the inside today. Performing those formations wouldn’t be much of an issue.

Scorpio Finance Today

Your earning amount has started to make you feel content. It is able to touch all the requirements of your life. You feel like you are exactly at the pace you should be.

Scorpio Profession Today

You feel slightly tangled today. Even the people you work with will give you an unlikely vibe. You feel like a mere machine sitting in front of your computer.

Scorpio Family Today

The family ties are pretty decent today. There isn’t any conflict to deal with or explanations to be made. Raise the unity with your effort.

Scorpio Romance Today

The person you have been crushing on will make an effort to have a conversation with you. They have started noticing your behaviour towards them. Rehearse every single word you would like to say!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

