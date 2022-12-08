Taurus Horoscope Today, December 8, 2022: Financial disputes expected

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Dear Taurus, today may just be an average day for you. Daily Astrological Prediction says, today, there may be some financial disputes that you may face today. You may feel tensed because of this situation. However, your sharp bent of mind may let you manage the entire situation well. Your family may not be of any disturbance to you. You may get constant support from your parents and children. You may understand that to enjoy life, being healthy is the foremost requirement. Today, you may engage in hiking or other outdoor activities and this may bring you great satisfaction. Your spouse may be extremely positive in his/her thinking and may make an effort to spend a lovely future with you.

Taurus Finance Today

Today, you may need to understand your limitations and requirements. In other words, you may need to assess your income and also expenditure. You may go on a shopping spree today with your family but be alert and don’t overspend on unnecessary things.

Taurus Family Today

Taurus, your relations may bring you peace and happiness today. Your family members may love you much more than what you may even think. The day may be good for you to reciprocate their love. Your bond may flourish for good today. So, enjoy the day!

Taurus Career Today

You know how to balance between hard work and smart work. You may receive an excellent compliment from a colleague at work. There may also be a token of appreciation from your boss, which may uplift your mood and enthusiasm.

Taurus Health Today

Dear Taurus, to maintain good health, you may go for some physical or outdoor activity today. You may feel thoroughly active and energetic. You may decide to eat wisely from now onwards.

Taurus Love Life Today

Taurus, you may not be feeling great about your relationship from the past few days but today may be a different day for you. Your beloved may try to resolve all misunderstandings and the day may turn out to be peaceful. You may start to move towards a better tomorrow along with your partner.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

