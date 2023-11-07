The Judgement Tarot Card: A guide to upright and reversed meaning in love, career, finance and health

Upright Meanings: Awakening, decision-making, redemption, Transition The Judgement Tarot Card.(Pixabay)

Reversed Meanings: Poor logic, self-doubt, stagnation

Description of the Judgement Tarot Card

The Judgement card shows people of all ages emerging from their graves, extending their arms, and looking up as Archangel Gabriel blows a trumpet in the sky. This scene represents a moment of judgment, where individuals are ready to face the consequences of their actions and determine their fate.

Meaning of the Judgement Card in Upright Position

When the Judgement card appears upright in a tarot reading, it suggests a period of awakening and clarity. You are becoming aware of your true purpose and are ready to make important decisions. You have learned from past experiences, and now you're embracing positive change. It can also indicate the conclusion of a legal matter or a reunion with someone you've been separated from.

Love and Relationships: In love, the Judgement card advises against unfair judgments and encourages honest communication. It can also represent a period of reconnection in long-distance relationships or a need to make informed decisions about new relationships.

Finances: Financially, the Judgement card suggests making well-informed decisions and avoiding impulsive actions. It can also indicate the resolution of financial matters if you've been honest and responsible.

Career: In a career reading, this card indicates a moment of judgment or appraisal. You may be on the verge of significant career changes or realizations. Trust your instincts and make the necessary adjustments to succeed.

Health: Health-wise, the Judgement card signifies recovery and healing after a challenging period. It's a time to let go of negativity and embrace your well-being. You may have learned important lessons from past health issues.

Meaning of the Judgement Card in Reversed Position

In reverse, the Judgement card suggests self-doubt, introspection, and hesitation. It might be a call to reflect on your actions and consider the consequences of your choices. Don't ignore important messages or opportunities.

Love and Relationships: Reversed, the Judgement card may indicate relationship delays due to self-doubt. It's important to make informed decisions about your relationship's future. Avoid hasty judgments and focus on self-acceptance.

Finances: Financially, this card in reverse advises against excessive caution. Don't overanalyze every financial decision, but also avoid reckless actions. Find a balance in your approach to money matters.

Career : In a career reading, reversed Judgement suggests self-doubt and reluctance in making significant career choices. Overcome your fears and trust in your abilities. Be aware of how your actions impact your work environment.

Health (Reversed)

Health-wise, the Judgement card in reverse advises letting go of past negativity. Don't dwell on fears or anxiety related to your health. Seek medical advice when needed and embrace your well-being.

One-Card Pull with the Judgement Card

When pulling just one card for a quick answer:

Upright: It indicates "Yes" as an answer.

Reversed: It indicates "No" as an answer.

Timing with the Judgement Card

The Judgement card suggests being attentive to others' explanations and events unfolding around you. Significant events may occur within the next month, with an impactful cycle repeating every three to four months.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!