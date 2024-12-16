Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 16, 2024 predicts best performance
Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Give up egos and look towards positive goals
Minor issues may be there in the love relationship. Settle them. Be productive at work. Ensure you meet the expectations. Prosperity also exists today.
Troubleshoot the issues in the relationship to stay happy. Take up new roles at the office and give the best performance. Financial prosperity exists today but your health demands special attention.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
Keep the love life intact and ensure you provide proper space to the lover. There will be moments when you may lose your temper but ensure you do not burst out. Avoid the interference of a third person which can lead to chaos. Single female Virgos will receive a proposal from an unexpected person which will surprise you. Married females must be careful to avoid issues within the family and also discuss the issues with the spouse.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
Avoid office politics and focus on your performance. You may require traveling for job reasons and salespeople will require putting in more effort to meet the target. The seniors within the organization will appreciate your commitment and this will help you professionally deliver good results. Always maintain your patience on the office floor and stay away from gossip, office politics, and ego clashes. The second part of the day is good to launch a new venture. Students looking for better scores in examinations must put in more effort.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
As wealth will come in from different sources, you may seriously consider buying electronic appliances and even a new property. Today is good to settle a monetary issue involving a friend or sibling. There will be a temptation to invest in new business or stock and proper financial guidance from an expert will help you make the right decision. Some businessmen will clear all pending dues and will also make efforts to launch new ideas in foreign territories.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
Be careful about your health in the first part of the day. There can be minor chest-related issues and you may require medical attention. Do not lift heavy objects over the head and seniors must be careful while boarding a train or bus. Viral fever, sore throat, and skin infections will be common today.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
