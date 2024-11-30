Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 30, 2024 predicts interesting works ahead

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be sensible while making decisions Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 30, 2024. Keep your heart open and hope high as someone may walk straight into your heart and your life to make it even more beautiful.

A prosperous love life is backed by a productive professional one. Both your finances and health are also positive. Consider safe financial investments.

Resolve issues in a relationship and also consider taking up new roles at the office. No major financial problem will trouble you while health will also be good.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Keep your heart open and hope high as someone may walk straight into your heart and your life to make it even more beautiful. Some long-distance relationships that were on the verge of break-ups will be back on track. There should be open communication in the love affair. Despite the relationship being happy and peaceful, some Virgos will feel friction and open discussion is the best way to troubleshoot it. Office romance is a bad idea for married Virgos.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Continue the discipline at work and ensure you keep your egos in the back seat. The first part of the day is good to launch a new project or take up a new assignment. Some Virgos will face criticism from clients and may also require reworking on a specific task. Traders may have minor issues with authorities that need immediate solutions. Businessmen will also find new partners today and the second half of the day is also good to make new deals.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Some Virgos will be fortunate to inherit an ancestral property while seniors can consider dividing the wealth among children. You may win a legal dispute or even resolve a financial dispute involving a friend. Some businessmen will be successful in raising funds for trade expansion Businessmen will be successful in raising funds for business expansions. Before you invest in the speculative business, study the market as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money. Be cautious while assisting someone on the financial front.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Females may have migraine or body aches while children may have viral fever. You should also be careful about your diet. Some seniors may have pain in joints and sleep-related issues. Throat pain will also be common among children today. The second part of the day is good to join a gym.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)