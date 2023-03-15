Virgo Horoscope Today, March 15, 2023: An auspicious day

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) This is a favourable day for the Virgo natives. Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you may stick to balanced diet and good exercise routine to get desired outcomes on the fitness front. Pregnant ladies may go for a routine check-up. The day may bring some good opportunities for health trainers. Interference of third person may create some troubles in your relationship, but you may handle it well and your efforts may strengthen your relationship.

People at work may make an opinion against you and try to pull you down, you just keep moving forward and avoid argument or verbal dispute with colleagues. Your work may get you reward soon. You may have a mixed day on the home front. Everything seems okay, but some financial issues may crop up.

Virgo Finance Today:

It is not a good day and you may find it hard to balance your expenditure and income. Some may think about joining a part-time job to boost their income.

Virgo Family Today:

It seems to be a moderate day and you may get chance to enjoy your favorite food with your loved ones. Some relatives may also invite you to attend an event but prior work commitments may keep you busy.

Virgo Career Today:

Some changes are indicated on the work front. You may come up with new approaches and ideas to sort out issues at work. It may be easy for you to attract the attention of seniors today.

Virgo Health Today:

It seems to be a mixed day for the Virgo natives. Heavy workload may cause you stress and affect your health negatively. Try some relaxation activities to calm your mind. Your health is your responsibility, so maintain it.

Virgo Love Life Today:

This is a moderate day for the love front. You may feel exhausted with your current relationship and think about not dragging it out anymore. It’s time to listen to your inner voices and move towards happiness.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Golden

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

