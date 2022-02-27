Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang February 27: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
  • Panchang for February 27 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha upto 08:12 AM after which Dwadashi will start.
Published on Feb 27, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha upto 08:12 AM after which Dwadashi will start. Purva Ashadha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 08:49 AM, after which Uttara Ashadha will start. Vyatipata Yoga will be in effect upto 05:39 PM after which Variyana will start . Karana Balava will be in effect upto 08:12 AM, after which Kaulava upto 06:57 PM, Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Sagittarius.

Sunrise: 06:49

 Sunset: 18:19 

Tithi: Krishna Ekadashi (upto 08:12 AM), Dwadashi

Nakshatra: Purva Ashadha (upto 08:49 AM), Uttara Ashadha

Yoga Vyatipata (upto 05:39 PM), Variyana

Karana Balava (upto 08:12 AM), Kaulava (upto 06:57 PM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:11 PM to 12:57 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:29 PM to 03:15 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:53 PM to 06:19 PM

Moon sign Sagittarius (upto 02:22 PM), Capricorn

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Upto 02:22 PM: Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces, After 02:22 PM: Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 02:22 PM: Taurus, After 02:22 PM: Gemini

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

