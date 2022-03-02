Panchang March 2: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for March 2 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Amavasya of Krishna Paksha upto 11:04 PM after which Pratipada will start. Shatabhisha Nakshatra will start. Shiva Yoga will be in effect upto 08:21 AM after which Siddha will start . Karana Chatushpada will be in effect upto 11:59 AM, after which Nagava upto 11:04 PM, Kinstughna will commence Moon will transit over Aquarius.
Sunrise: 06:45
Sunset: 18:21
Tithi: Krishna Amavasya (upto 11:04 PM), Pratipada
Nakshatra: Shatabhisha
Yoga Shiva (upto 08:21 AM), Siddha
Karana Chatushpada (upto 11:59 AM), Nagava (upto 11:04 PM), Kinstughna
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: None
Vijaya muhurta: 02:29 PM to 03:16 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:33 PM to 02:00 PM
Moon sign Aquarius
Sun sign Aquarius
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
