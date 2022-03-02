Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang March 2: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Panchang March 2: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for March 2 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Amavasya of Krishna Paksha upto 11:04 PM after which Pratipada will start.
Published on Mar 02, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Amavasya of Krishna Paksha upto 11:04 PM after which Pratipada will start. Shatabhisha Nakshatra will start. Shiva Yoga will be in effect upto 08:21 AM after which Siddha will start . Karana Chatushpada will be in effect upto 11:59 AM, after which Nagava upto 11:04 PM, Kinstughna will commence Moon will transit over Aquarius.

Sunrise: 06:45

 Sunset: 18:21 

Tithi: Krishna Amavasya (upto 11:04 PM), Pratipada

 Nakshatra: Shatabhisha 

Yoga Shiva (upto 08:21 AM), Siddha

Karana Chatushpada (upto 11:59 AM), Nagava (upto 11:04 PM), Kinstughna

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 02:29 PM to 03:16 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:33 PM to 02:00 PM

Moon sign Aquarius

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

