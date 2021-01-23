IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / ‘Hope for simplified tax structures, govt support’
Venkatesh and Kumaaravelan fear a severe financial shortfall this year and want the government to make three promises in the Union budget.(HT Photo)
Venkatesh and Kumaaravelan fear a severe financial shortfall this year and want the government to make three promises in the Union budget.(HT Photo)
budget

‘Hope for simplified tax structures, govt support’

Identifying an opportunity to encash the city’s love for authentic coffee, two friends, Prasanna Venkatesh and M Kumaaravelan, set up an enterprise called Madras Coffee House in 2010.
READ FULL STORY
By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:30 AM IST

Chennai may be synonymous with filter coffee but the streets of the coastal city are dotted with tea stalls. The steel glass-and-tumbler drink is found only in homes and vegetarian restaurant chains. Identifying an opportunity to encash the city’s love for authentic coffee, two friends, Prasanna Venkatesh and M Kumaaravelan, set up an enterprise called Madras Coffee House in 2010.

The company, with its signature bright red kiosks serving freshly brewed filter coffee, started with one outlet and grew to 85 across the country by 2020. By 2019, it had 400 employees and an annual turnover of 25 crore.

But the Covid-19 pandemic, and the nationwide lockdown, forced them to shut 50 outlets, mostly in IT hubs, as techies worked from home and offices remained deserted for months.The company also slashed its staff strength to 200.

“We are facing a huge revenue cut as I-T parks were our biggest market and their employees are working from home,” said Venkatesh. Flyers are their second big source of revenue but with air travel down, there are fewer customers at the airport.

Originally from Madurai, Venkatesh’s dream to open a food business drove him to quit his job as a medical sales representative in 2008 to move to Chennai. He befriended Kumaaravelan whose family was linked to the hotel industry. “I approached Kumaaravelan to sell lime soda in one of their hotels,” recalled Venkatesh.

Two years later when Kumaaravelan got an opportunity to run a food stall inside an IT park, he roped in Venkatesh. “To get a good filter coffee in Chennai, you have to park your vehicle and go to the big chains of vegetarian restaurants. The coffee sold in tea stalls is not good. So we wanted to offer people good filter coffee,” said Venkatesh.

Small food and beverage companies such as Madras Coffee House suffered major losses during the pandemic as people preferred home-cooked food and didn’t venture out, or go to restaurants.

“Although the government announced interest-free loan for street vendors, very few were able to avail it because of strict government conditions,” said Arbind Singh, national coordinator of National Association of Street Vendors of India.

The government had launched Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana, a loan-based scheme, for stree vendors on June 1.

Venkatesh and Kumaaravelan fear a severe financial shortfall this year and want the government to make three promises in the Union budget. First, allowing small businesses like theirs to claim input tax credit; second, support small businesses by postponing loans; and three, make subsidised loans available. Input Tax credit is where businesses, while paying tax on output (sale of product), can claim reduction paid on their input, such as purchases.

“GST rate on restaurants was slashed from 18% (for AC) and 12% (non-AC) to a uniform 5% in November 2017. Under the lower rate, they can’t claim input tax credit against the tax they paid for equipment, raw materials and rent. If we had a higher GST of 12% like when it was first announced, it would have helped us even during the lockdown,” said Venkatesh.

“Government should also offer help to regular tax payers like us. Banks take a lot of time to process our papers. How can we repay loans when our income is heavily slashed? Our industry needs a more business-friendly budget.” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
union budget of india
app
Close
e-paper
Venkatesh and Kumaaravelan fear a severe financial shortfall this year and want the government to make three promises in the Union budget.(HT Photo)
Venkatesh and Kumaaravelan fear a severe financial shortfall this year and want the government to make three promises in the Union budget.(HT Photo)
budget

‘Hope for simplified tax structures, govt support’

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:30 AM IST
Identifying an opportunity to encash the city’s love for authentic coffee, two friends, Prasanna Venkatesh and M Kumaaravelan, set up an enterprise called Madras Coffee House in 2010.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Whether or not the forthcoming budget can deliver on this depends on how the government deals with an impossible trinity.(PTI file photo)
Whether or not the forthcoming budget can deliver on this depends on how the government deals with an impossible trinity.(PTI file photo)
budget

The impossible trinity facing Budget 2021-22

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:44 AM IST
The first shock, similar to many other contraction phases, reflects a sharp reduction in investment and exports, leading to a drastic decline in output and employment. However, the second shock is unique to the pandemic and involves a drastic change in the pattern of aggregate demand due to the technological-cum-structural changes unleashed by the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For a decade, Rishab Mitra successfully competed with big stores by focusing on quality, and relying on word-of-mouth recommendations and a loyal customer base.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
For a decade, Rishab Mitra successfully competed with big stores by focusing on quality, and relying on word-of-mouth recommendations and a loyal customer base.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
budget

‘Hope govt helps small businessmen like me’

By Pawan Dixit, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:50 AM IST
During the pandemic, the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government provided loans on easy instalments for small shopkeepers, said Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia. “Large number of shopkeepers and vendors in Lucknow and across the state benefitted,” Bhatia said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi.(Reuters/ File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi.(Reuters/ File photo)
budget

Opposition to decide on boycotting meet with PM Modi ahead of Budget session

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:56 PM IST
The parties supporting the ongoing farmers' agitation will decide if they want to attend or boycott the meet called by PM Modi over the ongoing protest against farm laws, said senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 taught Monami Basu that virtual classes cannot replace physical classes.
Covid-19 taught Monami Basu that virtual classes cannot replace physical classes.
budget

‘Hope govt spends more on education sector to bridge digital divide’

By Fareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:17 AM IST
Last year’s budget had some allocation for virtual classes and mass online degree courses. “But in spite of that, when this year forced virtual classes and online degree courses on us, we did not see any great improvement in facilities and infrastructure,” said Monami Basu, an assistant professor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parliament authorities will ensure maximum protection for members and officials, including a blanket ban on visitors, strict social distancing and the use of masks and other measures.(HT PHOTO.)
Parliament authorities will ensure maximum protection for members and officials, including a blanket ban on visitors, strict social distancing and the use of masks and other measures.(HT PHOTO.)
budget

RT-PCR tests for MPs; Zero, Question hours back in Budget session

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:08 AM IST
The Rajya Sabha will sit from 9 am to 2 pm followed by the Lok Sabha, from 4 pm to 9 pm, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced on Tuesday. As MPs don’t have priority access to Covid-19 vaccines before the session, RT-PCR tests will be done for all MPs, their families, and their assistants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Parliament building reflected in a puddle after heavy rain during the monsoon session of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi.(AP)
The Parliament building reflected in a puddle after heavy rain during the monsoon session of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi.(AP)
budget

Budget session of Parliament from January 29: 10 points

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Here’s everything you need to know about the Budget session this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(PTI)
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(PTI)
budget

Nirmala Sitharaman holds pre-budget consultation with state finance ministers

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:59 AM IST
The meeting, held through video conference, was attended by chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, finance ministers and senior officers from the states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The upcoming budget or the first session of this year will take place after 2020 saw two sessions being cut short and the winter session entirely skipped due to the pandemic.(ANI)
The upcoming budget or the first session of this year will take place after 2020 saw two sessions being cut short and the winter session entirely skipped due to the pandemic.(ANI)
budget

Budget session: New seating plan, security rejig likely

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:37 AM IST
Instead of the usually packed Lok Sabha, the proceedings will play out with MPs spaced out in the galleries and chamber of both Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha during the budget speech. They will also be distributed between the Central Hall, Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha for the President’s speech.
READ FULL STORY
Close
App-based cab driver Vijay N says fuel prices should be brought down.( Satish Bate/HT )
App-based cab driver Vijay N says fuel prices should be brought down.( Satish Bate/HT )
budget

‘Want emergency fund, insurance for cabbies’: Vijay N

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:18 AM IST
For the 2021 Union budget, Vijay N wants the government to create an emergency fund for drivers and provide insurance to cab drivers. “Drivers who have been operating for six months and do not have any accident on record should be provided with an emergency fund facility,” he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP Parliamentary party office secretary Balasubrahmanyam Kamarsu has written a letter to members saying that apart from legislative work, important topics are likely to be discussed during the session.(Burhaan Kinu/ Hindustan Times)
BJP Parliamentary party office secretary Balasubrahmanyam Kamarsu has written a letter to members saying that apart from legislative work, important topics are likely to be discussed during the session.(Burhaan Kinu/ Hindustan Times)
budget

BJP tells MPs to ensure their presence in Parliament during budget session

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:56 PM IST
It called upon members not to make programmes outside Delhi during the Parliament session and ensure their presence in the House.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (Pacs) — the official agency to procure paddy on behalf of the state government— has not bought harvested crop yet because the pandemic delayed the process. And local merchants are offering him <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000-1,200 for a quintal of paddy against the minimum support price (MSP) of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,868. (Representative Image)(HT_PRINT)
The Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (Pacs) — the official agency to procure paddy on behalf of the state government— has not bought harvested crop yet because the pandemic delayed the process. And local merchants are offering him 1,000-1,200 for a quintal of paddy against the minimum support price (MSP) of 1,868. (Representative Image)(HT_PRINT)
budget

‘Want assured income, better deal for farmers’

By Subhash Pathak
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:40 AM IST
A 49-year-old Dalit landless labourer, Paswan sows paddy on small patches of land adding up to roughly 1.15 acres, belonging to a local landlord, Ras Bihari Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Villagers spray pesticides in a field on the outskirts of Sanand, around 30 km from Ahmedabad on September 1. The five states cited previously have also reported the maximum number of patients that have been cured and discharged, cumulatively accounting for 58.04% of the total 65,081 people who have recovered till September 1. (Sam Panthaky / AFP)
Villagers spray pesticides in a field on the outskirts of Sanand, around 30 km from Ahmedabad on September 1. The five states cited previously have also reported the maximum number of patients that have been cured and discharged, cumulatively accounting for 58.04% of the total 65,081 people who have recovered till September 1. (Sam Panthaky / AFP)
budget

Budget 2021: PMFAI demands GST reduction on pesticides to 5% from 18%

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:22 AM IST
The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Overall spending levels need to increase significantly and there is also a need to correct the growing sectoral imbalance with a bias in favour of tertiary facilities together with increasing neglect of primary health-care facilities.(PTI File Photo)
Overall spending levels need to increase significantly and there is also a need to correct the growing sectoral imbalance with a bias in favour of tertiary facilities together with increasing neglect of primary health-care facilities.(PTI File Photo)
budget

Health Budget must look beyond Covid mitigation

By Sourindra Mohan Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:54 AM IST
This entails addressing prevailing systemic deficiencies along with managing the added burden of Covid-19. India’s health sector requires a two-fold intervention by the government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
india news

ESOP tax breather among start-up incentives

By Salman SH | Livemint, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2020 02:05 PM IST
At present, employees typically pay tax when they exercise their options and when they finally sell their shares. ESOPs serve as an important compensation tool for them, particularly in fast-growing startups, whose valuations multiply at a fast rate
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP