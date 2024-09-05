Adani Group to raise at least $1.5 billion via dollar bonds: Report

Talks are ongoing with banks in Japan, Europe and the Middle East, the Bloomberg report said, but did not specify any names.
Adani Group is in talks with more than 10 global banks to raise at least $1.5 billion through dollar bond sales, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the plans.
The bonds would mainly be issued under Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions - renewable energy and power transmission units of the group - and through special purpose vehicles, the report said.