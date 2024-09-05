 Adani Group to raise at least $1.5 billion via dollar bonds: Report - Hindustan Times
Adani Group to raise at least $1.5 billion via dollar bonds: Report

Reuters |
Sep 05, 2024 03:00 PM IST

Talks are ongoing with banks in Japan, Europe and the Middle East, the Bloomberg report said, but did not specify any names.

Adani Group is in talks with more than 10 global banks to raise at least $1.5 billion through dollar bond sales, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the plans.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani.(ANI)
The bonds would mainly be issued under Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions - renewable energy and power transmission units of the group - and through special purpose vehicles, the report said.

Read more: Sebi employees protest at Mumbai HQ, ask for resignation of Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch: Report

The ports-to-power conglomerate will complete the sales in multiple parts by end of February next year and proceeds will be used to refinance debt, the report added.

The billionaire Gautam Adani-led group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
