 China approves record 11 new nuclear power reactors costing 220 billion yuan - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

China approves record 11 new nuclear power reactors costing 220 billion yuan

Bloomberg |
Aug 20, 2024 09:07 AM IST

China has more nuclear reactors under construction than any other nation in the world, and approved 10 new reactors in both 2022 and 2023.

China approved 11 nuclear reactors across five sites Monday, a record amount of new permits as the nation leans even more heavily on atomic energy to support its push to eliminate emissions.

The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China. (Reuters)
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China. (Reuters)

China’s cabinet approved the new reactors in sites spread across Jiangsu, Shandong, Guangdong, Zhejiang and Guangxi, state-run China Energy News reported. The total investment for all 11 units will be at least 220 billion yuan with construction taking about five years, according to a report from financial publication Jiemian.

China has more nuclear reactors under construction than any other nation in the world, and approved 10 new reactors in both 2022 and 2023.

CGN Power Co., the listed unit of state-owned China General Nuclear Power Corp., said in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing that it received approvals for six reactors across three sites. China National Nuclear Power Co. said on WeChat it had been approved for three reactors, while State Power Investment Corp. said it received approval for two units.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / China approves record 11 new nuclear power reactors costing 220 billion yuan
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On