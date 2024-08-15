 Cognizant's annual salary hikes only 1%, increments deferred by 4 months: Report - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cognizant's annual salary hikes only 1%, increments deferred by 4 months: Report

ByHT News Desk
Aug 15, 2024 08:48 AM IST

Cognizant offered hikes are as low as 1% and the highest is said to be 5%, it was reported.

Cognizant Technology Solutions is said to have handed out annual salary hikes as low as 1% to some of its employees, it was reported amid controversy over the company offering decadal-low pay packages to freshers. The company rolled out increments after deferring them by four months, Economic Times reported citing people in the know. The hikes are as low as 1% and the highest is said to be 5%, the report added.

Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Cognizant's logo.(Reuters)
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Cognizant's logo.(Reuters)

Read more: Apple's production and export growth is fastest of any company in India in last 50 years: Report

An unnamed source told the outlet, “For a rating of 3, the hike is around 1-3% while a 4 rating has been granted a 4% hike and a 5 rating to an employee is paid an increment of around 4.5% and at the most 5%."

Read more: Annual US inflation falls to 3-year low. When will Federal Reserve cut rates?

In 2023, the company granted salary hikes to its employees in April, ranging from approximately 7% to 11%. This comes at a time when the company has been criticised for offering decadal-low starting salaries of 2.52 lakh per annum to freshers through its off-campus recruitment drive. The salary offer has created a stir across social media platforms.

Read more: China, the world’s top steel producer warns of ‘severe’ industry crisis

The company has around 254,000 employees, or about 70% of its total headcount, in India. It has reported a reduction in its total headcount by 8,100 to 336,300 during the quarter ended June.

Meanwhile, in its second quarter ended June Cognizant posted a 22.2% year-on-year (YoY) and 3.6% sequential growth in net profit at $566 million.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Cognizant's annual salary hikes only 1%, increments deferred by 4 months: Report
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On