Home / Business / CCI fines Google 1,337 cr for abusing dominant position in Android mobile ecosystem

CCI fines Google 1,337 cr for abusing dominant position in Android mobile ecosystem

business
Updated on Oct 20, 2022 08:47 PM IST

The Competition Commission of India further directed the internet major to cease and desist from unfair business practices.

Representational image.
Representational image.
ByHT News Desk

The Competition Commission of India on Thursday imposed a fine of 1,337.76 crore on tech giant Google for 'abusing its dominant position' in multiple markets in the android mobile device ecosystem.

The fair trade regulator directed the internet major to cease and desist from unfair business practices.

In a release, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has further directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.

The CCI said that mandatory pre-installation of entire Google Mobile Suite (GMS) under Mobile Application Distribution Agreement (MADA), with no option to uninstall the same, and their prominent placement amount to the imposition of unfair condition on the device manufacturers and thereby contravenes competition law.

"These obligations are also found to be in the nature of supplementary obligations imposed by Google on OEMs and thus, in contravention of Section 4(2)(d) of the Act," it added. Section 4 of the Competition Act pertains to abuse of dominant position.

According to the The CCI also said noted that the internet major has leveraged its dominant position in the app store market for Android OS to enter as well as protect its position in non-OS specific web browser market through Google Chrome App.

"Google has leveraged its dominant position in the app store market for Android OS to enter as well as protect its position in Online Video Hosting Platforms (OVHPs) market through YouTube and thereby contravened provisions of Section 4(2)(e) of the Act," the release said.

In April 2019, the trade regulator had ordered a detailed investigation into the matter following complaints by consumers of Android-based smartphones in the country. Android is an open-source, mobile operating system installed by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of smartphones and tablets.

The allegations of unfair business practices pertained to two agreements -- MADA and Anti Fragmentation Agreement (AFA) -- which were entered into by the OEMs of Android OS with Google.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
google competition commission
google competition commission

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out