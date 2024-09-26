Menu Explore
Elon Musk slams OpenAI again over for-profit shift: ‘This is deeply wrong’

ByMallika Soni
Sep 26, 2024 11:24 AM IST

Elon Musk condemned OpenAI's transition to a for-profit model, labeling it 'wrong'. He criticized the company for allegedly misleading investors.

Elon Musk criticised ChatGPT-maker OpenAI’s move to turn its core business into a for-profit benefit corporation, calling it ‘wrong’. This comes after it was reported that OpenAI could soon restructure its business, which will not be controlled by its not-profit board in an effort to make it more attractive to investors.

Elon Musk has criticized OpenAI for converting to a for-profit model, claiming it misleads investors and deviates from its humanitarian goals. He previously filed a lawsuit against its leadership over these concerns.(Getty Images)
Elon Musk has criticized OpenAI for converting to a for-profit model, claiming it misleads investors and deviates from its humanitarian goals. He previously filed a lawsuit against its leadership over these concerns.(Getty Images)

In a post on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Tesla boss said, “This is deeply wrong" as he reacted to another post which accused OpenAI of misleading people. The post on X said, “How to make $10 billion dollars: Raise $50 million from Elon Musk to start a nonprofit, tell everyone you are doing this for the sake of humanity and raise billions, convert from non-profit to for-profit and grant yourself equity.”

Elon Musk has slammed OpenAI before as well as the Tesla boss filed a lawsuit claiming that Sam Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman approached him to make an open source, non-profit company, but the startup established in 2015 is now focused on making money.

In June this year, Elon Musk dismissed the lawsuit accusing ChatGPT maker OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman of abandoning the startup's original mission of developing artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity.

This comes as it was reported that Sam Altman is also likely to receive equity for the first time in the for-profit company, which could be worth $150 billion after restructuring.

