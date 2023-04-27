Home / Business / As EPFO higher pension scheme deadline arrives, check eligibility, interest rate and other details

As EPFO higher pension scheme deadline arrives, check eligibility, interest rate and other details

ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny
Apr 27, 2023 03:29 AM IST

In its April 23 order, the EPFO said that applications for higher pension will be vetted and verified by the field office.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has set May 3 as the last date to submit an application for higher pension under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS). With the looming deadline, the EPFO has shared new information on checking wage details of employee and employer. In its April 23 order, the EPFO said that applications for higher pension will be vetted and verified by the field office.

Employees who became members before 1 September 2014 and continue to be one can apply for higher pension.(HT Photo)
Employees who became members before 1 September 2014 and continue to be one can apply for higher pension.(HT Photo)

Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech, told HT’s sister publication LiveMint that there has been no reason provided for a spike in applications for pension. An EPFO circular announced that the process to avail higher pension was not automated and that the member was responsible for meeting the eligibility requirements.

Documents to submit

Employees should share an agreement to allow the transfer of funds from the provident fund to the pension fund, proof of the employer's share in the provident fund on wages surpassing the standard 5,000/ 6,500, and a joint option form with a declaration from the employer and employee for a higher contribution to the EPS as high as 8.33% of the actual wages in the future, said Gupta.

Who all are eligible now?

1) Employees who became members before 1 September 2014 and continue to be one

2)Employees and employers who had contributed a salary exceeding the standard wage ceiling of 5,000 or 6,500.

Read: All you need to know about EPF higher pension scheme

“In the cases where FO details and employers' details match, the dues will be calculated and an order will be passed by APFC/RPFC-II/ RPFC-I for depositing/transferring the dues. In the cases where there is a mismatch, the same will be informed to the employer and the employee/pensioner by APFC/ RPFC-II. They will be given a time of one month to complete the information. If complete information is received, the case shall be processed further as at 3 above. However, if complete information is not received within one month, the order will be passed on merit by the APFC/RPFC-II/RPFC-1," EPFO said in its order.

How to apply

After submitting the application on the EPFO portal (https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/) along with the necessary documents, it will be monitored by the employer post-submission by the EPFO officer.

If the information provided is found to be accurate, the eligible dues will be calculated and transferred.

If there are any missing details, the employee and employer will be contacted by EPFO and given a month’s time to rectify the errors..

The interest rate on EPF rose to 8.15% in FY23, the highest in the small savings category.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
epfo pension scheme
epfo pension scheme
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out