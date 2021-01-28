IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Federal Reserve stresses its commitment to low rates as US economy stumbles
Speaking at a news conference, Powell made clear his belief that the economy will struggle in the coming weeks and months, until widespread vaccinations and government rescue aid eventually fuel a sustained rebound.(Reuters File)
Speaking at a news conference, Powell made clear his belief that the economy will struggle in the coming weeks and months, until widespread vaccinations and government rescue aid eventually fuel a sustained rebound.(Reuters File)
business

Federal Reserve stresses its commitment to low rates as US economy stumbles

The Fed said in a statement after its latest policy meeting that hiring and economic growth had slowed, particularly in industries affected by the raging pandemic, notably restaurants, bars, hotels and others involving face-to-face public contact.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:58 AM IST

Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the Federal Reserve will keep pursuing its low-interest rate policies until an economic recovery is well underway, acknowledging that the economy has faltered in recent months.

The Fed said in a statement after its latest policy meeting that hiring and economic growth had slowed, particularly in industries affected by the raging pandemic, notably restaurants, bars, hotels and others involving face-to-face public contact. The officials kept their benchmark short-term rate pegged near zero and said they would keep buying Treasury and mortgage bonds to restrain longer-term borrowing rates and support the economy.

Speaking at a news conference, Powell made clear his belief that the economy will struggle in the coming weeks and months, until widespread vaccinations and government rescue aid eventually fuel a sustained rebound.

“We're a long way from full recovery,” he said. “Something like 9 million people remain unemployed as a consequence of the pandemic. That’s as many people as lost their jobs at the peak of the global financial crisis and the Great Recession.”

The Fed statement warned that the virus is posing risks to the economy. But the officials removed phrases from their previous statement in December that had said the pandemic was pressuring the economy in the “near term” and posed risks “over the medium term."

Powell said that language was removed because the Fed policymakers see the pandemic increasingly as a short-term risk that will likely fade as vaccines are distributed more widely. But he also cautioned that the threat remains a serious one, particularly because of the potential harm from new strains of the virus.

“We have not won this yet,” Powell said. “There’s nothing more important to the economy now than people getting vaccinated.”

As Powell spoke, a broad sell-off on Wall Street knocked more than 600 points off the Dow Jones Industrial Average, handing the stock market its worst day in nearly three months. The drop, which followed a recent record-setting run, came as investors focused on the uncertain outlook for the economy and corporate profits amid a still-raging coronavirus pandemic. Traders were also focused on the eye-popping surge in shares of GameStop, a money-losing video game seller that became the focus of a battle between small investors bidding it higher and big hedge funds betting it would fall.

For now, the job market is faltering, with 9.8 million jobs still lost to the pandemic, which erupted 10 months ago. Hiring has slowed for six straight months, and employers shed jobs in December for the first time since April. The job market has sputtered as the pandemic and colder weather have discouraged Americans from traveling, shopping, dining out or visiting entertainment venues. Retail sales have declined for three straight months.

Yet the Fed still envisions a sharp rebound in the second half of the year as the virus is brought under control by vaccines and government-enacted rescue money spreads through the economy. Americans fortunate enough to have kept their jobs have stockpiled massive savings that suggest pent-up demand that could be unleashed, with a big lift to the economy, once consumers increasingly feel safe about resuming their old spending patterns.

Powell was pressed during the news conference on whether the Fed should respond to the recent speculative surge in the prices of some individual stocks, notably shares of GameStop, and whether that buying frenzy suggested a dangerous bubble in overall stock prices. Powell deflected the questions by saying the Fed's interest rate policies aren't well-suited to address speculation in the stock market.

In addition, he said, “if you look at what’s really been driving asset prices in the last couple of months, it isn’t monetary policy. It’s expectations about vaccines and also fiscal policy. Those are the news items that have been driving asset values in recent months.”

Powell also noted that the Fed is keeping rates low and buying bonds to support economic growth. Reversing those policies to offset potential bubbles in the stock market, he said, could harm the economy.

“We don't actually understand the trade-off,” he said. “Will it actually cause more damage, or will it help? I think that's unresolved."

The Fed has signaled that it expects to keep its key short-term rate at a record low between zero and 0.25% through at least 2023. Earlier this month, Vice Chair Richard Clarida said he expects the Fed's bond purchases to extend through the end of this year, which would mean continued downward pressure on long-term loan rates.

The central bank said it will continue its bond purchases until it makes “substantial further progress” toward its goals of maximum employment and stable 2% inflation. Powell said “it is likely to take some time” for that progress to be achieved.

The Fed’s drive to keep long-term rates low have helped hold down mortgage rates and fueled home sales and price increases. Home prices, for example, surged 9% in November compared with a year earlier, its fastest increase in more than six years.

The prospect of significant more government rescue aid and ongoing vaccinations has raised some concern that as Americans eventually release pent-up demand for airline tickets, hotel rooms, new clothes and other goods and services, the economy might accelerate and annual inflation could surge above the Fed’s 2% target.

If many companies don’t initially have the capacity to meet that demand, prices would pick up. Powell, however, dismissed those concerns, pointing to several long-run factors that have restrained inflation for more than a decade, such as an aging population that tends to spend less and save more, technological developments that improve efficiency, and overseas competition.

“Frankly, we welcome somewhat higher inflation," Powell said. The Fed believes that inflation sustainably at 2% guards against deflation, a drop in prices and wages. And since interest rates include expected levels of inflation, that gives the Fed more room to cut interest rates. “The kind of troubling inflation that people like me grew up with seems far away and unlikely.”

The Fed adopted a framework last year that calls for inflation to average 2% over time. Given that inflation has mostly languished below that level since the Fed adopted it as a target in 2012, policymakers would have to let inflation run above 2% for some time to make up for the years of below-target price increases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states federal reserve
app
Close
e-paper
Union minister for information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said the MSP of milling copra is higher by 52 per cent than the production cost, while the support price of ball copra is 55 per cent higher.(iStock/HT Archive)
Union minister for information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said the MSP of milling copra is higher by 52 per cent than the production cost, while the support price of ball copra is 55 per cent higher.(iStock/HT Archive)
business

Cabinet clears hike in MSP for Copra

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:16 AM IST
  • Copra is the dried coconut kernel from which coconut oil is pressed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Speaking at a news conference, Powell made clear his belief that the economy will struggle in the coming weeks and months, until widespread vaccinations and government rescue aid eventually fuel a sustained rebound.(Reuters File)
Speaking at a news conference, Powell made clear his belief that the economy will struggle in the coming weeks and months, until widespread vaccinations and government rescue aid eventually fuel a sustained rebound.(Reuters File)
business

Federal Reserve stresses its commitment to low rates as US economy stumbles

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:58 AM IST
The Fed said in a statement after its latest policy meeting that hiring and economic growth had slowed, particularly in industries affected by the raging pandemic, notably restaurants, bars, hotels and others involving face-to-face public contact.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Apple, the biggest U.S. listed public company by market capitalization with a value of $2.4 trillion, has thrived through a pandemic that forced it to shutter many of its stores but prompted many consumers to buy or upgrade devices.(Reuters)
Apple, the biggest U.S. listed public company by market capitalization with a value of $2.4 trillion, has thrived through a pandemic that forced it to shutter many of its stores but prompted many consumers to buy or upgrade devices.(Reuters)
business

Apple sees revenue growth accelerating after setting record for iPhone sales

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:51 AM IST
Apple shipped its iPhone 12 lineup several weeks later than usual, but an expanded number of models and new look tapped pent up demand for upgrades, especially in China.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland, Texas US.(Reuters File Photo )
Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland, Texas US.(Reuters File Photo )
business

Joe Biden drilling ban leaves majority of US production untouched

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:37 AM IST
For the oil market, Biden’s restrictions on the energy industry, a focus on fiscal spending and a probable lack of urgency in lifting sanctions on Iran may actually help support crude prices this year and the next, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The development marks a distinct shift in the telecom operator’s strategy, announced soon after the Supreme Court (SC) in September extended a deadline to repay outstanding regulatory dues in a staggered manner.(Reuters)
The development marks a distinct shift in the telecom operator’s strategy, announced soon after the Supreme Court (SC) in September extended a deadline to repay outstanding regulatory dues in a staggered manner.(Reuters)
business

Vodafone Idea plans QIP, shelves debt fundraising

By , Livemint, Mumbai/new Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:21 AM IST
  • Change in investor sentiment, company’s prospects said to be behind move.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BSE Sensex fell 937.66 points, or 1.94%, to 47,409.93. The National Stock Exchange’s broader Nifty index shed 1.91% to 13,967.50.(Bloomberg )
The BSE Sensex fell 937.66 points, or 1.94%, to 47,409.93. The National Stock Exchange’s broader Nifty index shed 1.91% to 13,967.50.(Bloomberg )
business

Markets tank as bears dig in, FIIs rush out

By Nasrin Sultana, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:51 AM IST
  • Concerns around elevated valuations of stocks may have also triggered the fall, analysts said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Family members of a migrant labourer on foot walking from Delhi to their native place spotted on Delhi-Kolkata NH 2, during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, in Dhanbad. (Chandan Paul/Hindustan Times)
Family members of a migrant labourer on foot walking from Delhi to their native place spotted on Delhi-Kolkata NH 2, during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, in Dhanbad. (Chandan Paul/Hindustan Times)
business

The poorest have been worst hit by pandemic

By , New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:53 AM IST
  • Azim Premji University carried out a lockdown survey in April and May of 4,942 workers. Six months later (September-November), we revisited the same workers and managed to interview 2,778 of them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per the RBI Act, 1934, the Centre, in consultation with RBI, has to finalize the inflation target for the next five years starting 1 April and also get it passed by Parliament. ( Ramesh Pathania/Mint Archives)
As per the RBI Act, 1934, the Centre, in consultation with RBI, has to finalize the inflation target for the next five years starting 1 April and also get it passed by Parliament. ( Ramesh Pathania/Mint Archives)
budget

Govt mulls 5% inflation goal to give RBI room to trim rates

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:52 AM IST
  • The proposal will be announced along with other fiscal measures in the Budget for FY22 aimed at reviving growth, two persons aware of the development said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gopinath, in response to a question on the new farm laws, said: “These particular farm laws were in the area of marketing."(File photo)
Gopinath, in response to a question on the new farm laws, said: “These particular farm laws were in the area of marketing."(File photo)
business

India’s new agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:24 PM IST
There are multiple areas where the reforms are needed, including infrastructure, the Chief Economist of the Washington-based global financial institution said on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 56.01 per cent children were found to have no access to smartphones, the study said.(Unsplash)
A total of 56.01 per cent children were found to have no access to smartphones, the study said.(Unsplash)
business

Chinese smartphone brands expanded India market share in 2020: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Chinese brands commanded 75% of India's smartphone market last year, up from 71% in 2019 and the highest since at least 2014.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Goyal said that the strong growth of startups could transform India from a screwdriver economy to technology-driven economy.(PTI File Photo)
Goyal said that the strong growth of startups could transform India from a screwdriver economy to technology-driven economy.(PTI File Photo)
business

Business should dedicate portion of their wealth to fund startups: Goyal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:07 PM IST
He suggested that business persons can come together and pool their resources, "may be an initial 10,000 crore fund," which is domestically driven and professionally managed, with no role of government in it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FDI is a major driver of economic growth and an important source of non-debt finance for the economic development of India.(Reuters)
FDI is a major driver of economic growth and an important source of non-debt finance for the economic development of India.(Reuters)
business

FDI into India up 37 percent to USD 43.85 billion during April-November 2020

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Total FDI inflows during the eight-month period of the current fiscal grew by 22 per cent to USD 58.37 billion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the four straight sessions, the benchmark has fallen by 2,382.19 points or 4.78 per cent.(PTI)
In the four straight sessions, the benchmark has fallen by 2,382.19 points or 4.78 per cent.(PTI)
business

Investors' wealth plunge over 8 lakh crore in 4 days

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:25 PM IST
In the broader market, the smallcap and midcap indices fell up to 1.38 per cent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,81,336 crore to more than 1.74 crore taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 25th January, 2021,” the department tweeted. (Representative Image)(Mint Photo)
“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,81,336 crore to more than 1.74 crore taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 25th January, 2021,” the department tweeted. (Representative Image)(Mint Photo)
business

Income Tax refunds worth 1.81 lakh cr issued so far in FY21

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Of this, personal income tax refunds of 62,231 crore have been issued to over 1.71 crore taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of 1.19 lakh crore have been issued in 2.12 lakh cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indigo Paints is the fifth-largest company in the paint industry in terms of the revenue from operations for fiscal year 2020.(iStock)
Indigo Paints is the fifth-largest company in the paint industry in terms of the revenue from operations for fiscal year 2020.(iStock)
business

Indigo Paints IPO allotment to be announced on January 28

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:17 PM IST
The IPO which is worth 1170 crore included fresh issue of shares worth 300 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 58.40 lakh equity shares by private equity firm Sequoia Capital and promoter Hemant Jalan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP