Foxconn building world's largest manufacturing facility for Nvidia's GB200?

Reuters |
Oct 08, 2024 08:16 AM IST

Foxconn is constructing the largest manufacturing facility for Nvidia's GB200 chips, according to a senior executive.

Foxconn is building the world's largest manufacturing facility for Nvidia's GB200 chips, a senior executive at the Taiwanese company said on Tuesday.

A senior Foxconn executive announced plans for the world's largest GB200 chip manufacturing facility for Nvidia, though the exact location is not yet revealed. This was shared during the company's annual tech day in Taipei. (Reuters)
A senior Foxconn executive announced plans for the world's largest GB200 chip manufacturing facility for Nvidia, though the exact location is not yet revealed. This was shared during the company's annual tech day in Taipei. (Reuters)

"We're building the largest GB200 production facility on the planet - I don't think I can say where now," Benjamin Ting, Foxconn senior vice president for the cloud enterprise solutions business group, said at the company's annual tech day in Taipei.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
