Home / Business / Go First seeks up to $122 million in additional funds: Report

Go First seeks up to $122 million in additional funds: Report

Reuters |
Jun 21, 2023 09:40 PM IST

Indian airline Go First has sought additional funds for its operations at a lenders meeting on Wednesday, banking sources told Reuters.

Indian airline Go First has sought additional funds for its operations at a lenders meeting on Wednesday, banking sources told Reuters.

Go First (Representative Photo)
Go First (Representative Photo)

The airline is seeking between 4 billion and 6 billion Indian rupees ($122 million) in additional funds, the sources said, with lenders expected to evaluate proposals in the next 48 hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out