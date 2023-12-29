Gold prices show steep rise of ₹440, silver up by less than ₹1: Check latest rates in your city
The gold and silver prices today, December 29, have shown a rise as compared to yesterday amid the market spike.
Gold and silver prices on December 28: The gold and silver prices across the country showed a significant change on Friday, where the prices of the yellow metal were up significantly while the silver rates also showed a slight change.
The gold prices in the national capital of Delhi were up by over ₹400 on December 28, while the silver rates in the city have also shown a spike, which is less than ₹1 on Friday, according to the Goodreturns website.
According to the updated rates for December 29, the price for 22K gold is ₹59,050 for 10 gram, while the price for 24K gold is ₹64,400 in Delhi on Thursday. Gold prices have shown a steady rise over the last month, but recorded a major high on Friday, a day after the markets witnessed a spike.
For one gram of 24K of the yellow metal, on the other hand, buyers must pay ₹6440 (one gram), ₹51,529 (eight gram), ₹64,400 (10 gram) and ₹6,44,000 (100 gram). Here are the city-wise rates for gold today.
Gold prices on December 29: City-wise rates
|City
|22K Gold price (per 10 gram)
|24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
|Delhi
|₹59,050
|₹64,400
|Mumbai
|₹59,900
|₹64,250
|Ahmedabad
|₹58,950
|₹64,300
|Bengaluru
|₹59,900
|₹64,250
|Chennai
|₹59,450
|₹64,850
It must be noted, however, that the daily rates mentioned above do not take into account GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact price for that day.
Silver prices on December 29: City-wise rates
The gold prices on December 29 showed a major high but silver rates in Delhi showed a small hike of less than ₹1. The silver price today was recorded at ₹79.50 per gram in Delhi, up ₹0.30 as compared to yesterday.
|City
|Silver prices (per 10 grams)
|Delhi
|₹795
|Mumbai
|₹795
|Bengaluru
|₹770
|Ahmedabad
|₹795