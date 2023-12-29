Gold prices show steep rise of 440, silver up by less than 1: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices on December 28: The gold and silver prices across the country showed a significant change on Friday, where the prices of the yellow metal were up significantly while the silver rates also showed a slight change. Gold and silver prices on December 29 (File)

The gold prices in the national capital of Delhi were up by over ₹400 on December 28, while the silver rates in the city have also shown a spike, which is less than ₹1 on Friday, according to the Goodreturns website.

According to the updated rates for December 29, the price for 22K gold is ₹59,050 for 10 gram, while the price for 24K gold is ₹64,400 in Delhi on Thursday. Gold prices have shown a steady rise over the last month, but recorded a major high on Friday, a day after the markets witnessed a spike.

For one gram of 24K of the yellow metal, on the other hand, buyers must pay ₹6440 (one gram), ₹51,529 (eight gram), ₹64,400 (10 gram) and ₹6,44,000 (100 gram). Here are the city-wise rates for gold today.

Gold prices on December 29: City-wise rates

City 22K Gold price (per 10 gram) 24K Gold price (per 10 gram) Delhi ₹ 59,050 ₹ 64,400 Mumbai ₹ 59,900 ₹ 64,250 Ahmedabad ₹ 58,950 ₹ 64,300 Bengaluru ₹ 59,900 ₹ 64,250 Chennai ₹ 59,450 ₹ 64,850

It must be noted, however, that the daily rates mentioned above do not take into account GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact price for that day.

Silver prices on December 29: City-wise rates

The gold prices on December 29 showed a major high but silver rates in Delhi showed a small hike of less than ₹1. The silver price today was recorded at ₹79.50 per gram in Delhi, up ₹0.30 as compared to yesterday.