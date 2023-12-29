close_game
Gold prices show steep rise of 440, silver up by less than 1: Check latest rates in your city

Vaishnawi Sinha
Dec 29, 2023 07:37 AM IST

The gold and silver prices today, December 29, have shown a rise as compared to yesterday amid the market spike.

Gold and silver prices on December 28: The gold and silver prices across the country showed a significant change on Friday, where the prices of the yellow metal were up significantly while the silver rates also showed a slight change.

Gold and silver prices on December 29 (File)
The gold prices in the national capital of Delhi were up by over 400 on December 28, while the silver rates in the city have also shown a spike, which is less than 1 on Friday, according to the Goodreturns website.

According to the updated rates for December 29, the price for 22K gold is 59,050 for 10 gram, while the price for 24K gold is 64,400 in Delhi on Thursday. Gold prices have shown a steady rise over the last month, but recorded a major high on Friday, a day after the markets witnessed a spike.

For one gram of 24K of the yellow metal, on the other hand, buyers must pay 6440 (one gram), 51,529 (eight gram), 64,400 (10 gram) and 6,44,000 (100 gram). Here are the city-wise rates for gold today.

Gold prices on December 29: City-wise rates

City22K Gold price (per 10 gram)24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
Delhi 59,050 64,400
Mumbai 59,900 64,250
Ahmedabad 58,950 64,300
Bengaluru 59,900 64,250
Chennai 59,450 64,850

It must be noted, however, that the daily rates mentioned above do not take into account GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact price for that day.

Silver prices on December 29: City-wise rates

The gold prices on December 29 showed a major high but silver rates in Delhi showed a small hike of less than 1. The silver price today was recorded at 79.50 per gram in Delhi, up 0.30 as compared to yesterday.

CitySilver prices (per 10 grams)
Delhi 795
Mumbai 795
Bengaluru 770
Ahmedabad 795
