Google asks judge to dismiss antitrust lawsuit over online ads

Reuters |
Mar 28, 2023 08:45 AM IST

The Justice Department's ad tech lawsuit follows a separate lawsuit that accused Google of violating antitrust law to maintain its dominance in search.

Google parent Alphabet asked a U.S. federal judge on Monday to dismiss a Justice Department lawsuit alleging that the search giant illegally abused its dominance of online advertising.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google. (HT photo)
The government, which filed the ad tech lawsuit in January along with eight states, had argued that Google should be forced to sell its ad manager suite. Google has denied any wrongdoing.

The case is being heard by U.S. Judge Leonie Brinkema in the Eastern District of Virginia.

The Justice Department's ad tech lawsuit follows a separate lawsuit filed in 2020, at the end of the Trump administration, that accused Google of violating antitrust law to maintain its dominance in search. That case goes to trial in September.

The Biden administration has sought to toughen antitrust enforcement. Alongside the Google suit, it also has a long list of merger challenges.

Story Saved
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
