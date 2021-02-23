Google Docs makes it easier to find comments with new badge
Makers of Google Docs, one of the most popular free-to-use word processors available online, has made it easier for users to locate comments and take action on important comments and conversations. The makers of the software, which is also a part of the Google Docs Editors suite offered by Google, have introduced a new badge for it. The Google Docs new badge will enable users to identify comments that are new and unread. All the user needs to do is move the cursor over the comment and see the word “new” pop up next to the comment.
"We hope these improvements make collaboration easier by enabling you to quickly navigate to and take action on important comments and conversations,” the company wrote in a blog post.
Here’s everything you need to know about the changes in Google Docs:
1. With this update, users will now see a blue dot that emphasises the new comment activity since the last time you viewed a document.
2. A ‘New’ banner will also appear when users hover over the blue dot. This will only happen if the comment has not been read by the user before.
3. Google has also added new filtering options in the comment history dialogue, allowing users to sort comments by three types: ‘For you’ is to view the comment threads and action items involving you, ‘All comments’ is to view all the comments and the last is the ‘Resolved’.
4. The new features will gradually roll out to rapid release domains. The rollout for scheduled release domains will commence on March 15, 2021.
5. The new features will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, Nonprofits customers as well as users with personal Google Accounts.
