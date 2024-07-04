Google to export India-made Pixel smartphones to Europe, US: Report

Google is aiming to make India a key export hub for its Pixel range of smartphones for markets in Europe and the United States, it was reported. Owing to this, Google will soon start commercial production through Foxconn and Dixon subsidiary Padget Electronics, Moneycontrol reported citing people in the know. The Google logo is seen on the Google house(Reuters)

The tech giant has already launched trial production in Tamil Nadu with Foxconn, also a major maker of Apple devices, the report claimed.

“Google is a large brand, which Dixon will add to its customer list in the second half of the year through its partnership with Compal. They will share the production with Foxconn,” a source told Moneycontrol. The report also claimed that the base variant would be made by home-grown Dixon Technologies while Foxconn would be responsible for Pro variants.

“Google will make a formal announcement in H2... they are committed to India. The initial plan is to serve Europe and going forward Google will address demand in the US with India-made Pixel smartphones,” it added.

Commercial production would start in September and the export would begin once the production stabilises, the report claimed, adding, “Since demand for Pixel smartphones is very low in India, Google plans to export most of the locally produced devices from Foxconn and Dixon facilities leveraging the PLI benefits."