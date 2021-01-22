IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Govt has pledged strict foreign investment rules for e-commerce, says traders group CAIT
Amazon and Flipkart together control 81% of India’s online market share, while RIL’s online services are estimated at 1% market share in 2020.mint(MINT_PRINT)
Amazon and Flipkart together control 81% of India’s online market share, while RIL’s online services are estimated at 1% market share in 2020.mint(MINT_PRINT)
business

Govt has pledged strict foreign investment rules for e-commerce, says traders group CAIT

India's e-commerce retail market is seen growing to $200 billion a year by 2026, from $30 billion in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:34 PM IST

An India trader group representing millions of brick-and-mortar retailers on Friday said it has received government assurances that stringent changes will be made to foreign investment rules for e-commerce, a move that could hit Amazon.com Inc.

Reuters exclusively reported this week India was considering revising the policy after complaints from traders who accuse Amazon and Walmart Inc's Flipkart of creating complex structures to bypass investment rules. The U.S. companies deny any wrongdoing.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said in a statement that its delegation held a meeting late on Thursday with Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who told them a "strenuous exercise" was underway to issue new foreign investment rules.

"Mr. Goyal told us the government will address concerns about alleged violations of current rules. The new rules will be issued shortly," Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of CAIT told Reuters.

CAIT says it represents 80 million retail stores in India.

India's ministry of commerce did not immediately respond to a request for comment on CAIT's statement.

India's e-commerce retail market is seen growing to $200 billion a year by 2026, from $30 billion in 2019, the country's investment promotion agency Invest India estimates.

Unhappy domestic traders say foreign e-commerce businesses indulge in unfair business practices that use steep discounts to target rapid growth, allegations the companies deny.

Amazon and Flipkart were last hit in Dec. 2018 by investment rule changes that barred foreign e-commerce players from offering products from sellers in which they have an equity stake.

Now the government is considering tweaks to prevent those arrangements even if the e-commerce firm holds an indirect stake in a seller through its parent, Reuters reported.

The government is also considering prohibiting online sales by a seller who purchases goods from the e-commerce entity or its group firm, and then sells them on the entity's websites.

Amazon and Flipkart did not respond to a request for comment. On Tuesday, reacting to the Reuters story, Amazon had said "any major alterations" to the investment policy will adversely impact small- and medium-sized businesses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amazon inc flipkart walmart cait piyush goyal
app
Close
e-paper
The IPO has received bids for 64.58 crore shares against an offer size of 55.18 lakh shares.(AP Representative image)
The IPO has received bids for 64.58 crore shares against an offer size of 55.18 lakh shares.(AP Representative image)
business

Indigo Paints IPO garners robust response; subscribed 117 times on final day

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:34 PM IST
The price band was fixed at 1,488-1,490 a share for the initial share-sale, which was open for public subscription during January 20-22.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Infosys co-founder also noted that the pandemic has brought changes in consumer behaviour
The Infosys co-founder also noted that the pandemic has brought changes in consumer behaviour
business

India will be role model on how to vaccinate billion people at scale: Nilekani

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:02 PM IST
Speaking at Redseer's Ground Zero 4.0 event, Nilekani spoke on how to build for scale in India that presents a massive opportunity with a booming internet penetration and rising adoption of digital services.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amazon and Flipkart together control 81% of India’s online market share, while RIL’s online services are estimated at 1% market share in 2020.mint(MINT_PRINT)
Amazon and Flipkart together control 81% of India’s online market share, while RIL’s online services are estimated at 1% market share in 2020.mint(MINT_PRINT)
business

Govt has pledged strict foreign investment rules for e-commerce, says CAIT

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:34 PM IST
India's e-commerce retail market is seen growing to $200 billion a year by 2026, from $30 billion in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The oil market will be able to accommodate Iran’s maximum oil output of around 3.9 million to 4 million barrels a day.(Reuters/ File photo)
The oil market will be able to accommodate Iran’s maximum oil output of around 3.9 million to 4 million barrels a day.(Reuters/ File photo)
business

Iran starts ramping up oil production to pre-sanctions levels

Bloomberg, Tehran
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:47 PM IST
  • Iran has been subject to tough US sanctions since 2018, when the administration of then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from an international deal that restricted the Middle Eastern country’s nuclear activities. Its crude production was below 2 million barrels a day for most of 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this time exposure taken from Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier in Cocoa Beach, Fla., a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. The rocket is carrying the 16th batch of Starlink communications satellites. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP)(AP)
In this time exposure taken from Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier in Cocoa Beach, Fla., a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. The rocket is carrying the 16th batch of Starlink communications satellites. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP)(AP)
business

Elon Musk targets telecom for next disruption with Starlink internet

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:40 PM IST
SpaceX has told investors that Starlink is angling for a piece of a $1 trillion market made up of in-flight internet, maritime services, and demand in China and India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 218.45 points or 1.5 per cent to 14,371.90.(PTI photo)
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 218.45 points or 1.5 per cent to 14,371.90.(PTI photo)
business

Sensex tanks 746 points; Nifty ends below 14,375

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Axis Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 4 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, SBI, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Reliance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Google Project Loon internet balloon is seen at the Google I/O 2016 developers conference in Mountain View, California May 19, 2016.(REUTERS)
A Google Project Loon internet balloon is seen at the Google I/O 2016 developers conference in Mountain View, California May 19, 2016.(REUTERS)
business

Google parent-company shutting Loon, balloon-based alternative to cell towers

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:01 PM IST
Loon aimed to bring connectivity to areas of the world where building cell towers are too expensive or treacherous.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The fairer sex is playing a more active role with respect to investment decisions even though that juncture where women do not have to walk that extra mile for being taken seriously in money matters is eons away.
The fairer sex is playing a more active role with respect to investment decisions even though that juncture where women do not have to walk that extra mile for being taken seriously in money matters is eons away.
business

How traditional finance management methods by women continue to be relevant now

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:40 PM IST
As the role of women in shaping the finances of the household continues to evolve, it is important to know that the traditional investment tactics employed by women has also catalysed the remodeling of women’s relationship with finance because those methods continue to be relevant even today.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Airbus slows production ramp-up, cites virus hit to demand (Reuters file photo)
Airbus slows production ramp-up, cites virus hit to demand (Reuters file photo)
business

Airbus slows production ramp-up, cites virus hit to demand

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Output of the A320, its best-selling model, will now rise gradually to 45 per month through the fourth quarter, Airbus said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One should focus on asset allocation to suit one’s situation and stick to it during good and bad times, and this is the right way to manage this bias
One should focus on asset allocation to suit one’s situation and stick to it during good and bad times, and this is the right way to manage this bias
business

Invest in mutual funds but steer clear of ‘Herd Mentality’!

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:30 PM IST
‘Herd mentality’ impacts not only the investors, who do not have the educational background or interest, but even many educated people who get impacted from the one-way wave.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is one such high-rated deposit that offers a great balance of high safety and attractive returns.
Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is one such high-rated deposit that offers a great balance of high safety and attractive returns.
business

Bajaj Finance can absorb a surge in provisions, says S&P Global Ratings

ANI, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:29 PM IST
BFL's performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 (ending March 31, 2021) was broadly in line with expectations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company's revenue from operations rose to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,851 crore for the quarter under consideration, up 7.81 per cent, as against <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,716.8 crore during the same period a year ago(Biocon/Twitter)
The company's revenue from operations rose to 1,851 crore for the quarter under consideration, up 7.81 per cent, as against 1,716.8 crore during the same period a year ago(Biocon/Twitter)
business

Biocon Q3 net profit falls 19% to 186.6 cr

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:19 PM IST
The company had posted a profit of 230.3 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Celebrations at BSE after the sensex crossed 50000 mark for the first time, in Mumbai.(PTI Photo)
Celebrations at BSE after the sensex crossed 50000 mark for the first time, in Mumbai.(PTI Photo)
business

Charting Sensex’ journey: How India’s benchmark index rose from 1,000 to 50,000

By Vineet Sachdev, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:37 AM IST
  • The Sensex has nearly doubled from its lows in March and has risen nearly 50 times in three decades — the benchmark was on 999 on January 1, 1991.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 72.99 against the American currency.(REUTERS)
On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 72.99 against the American currency.(REUTERS)
business

Rupee edges 4 paise lower to 73.03 against USD in early trade

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:50 AM IST
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.03 per cent to 90.10.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On the Sensex chart, barring HDFC and Asian Paints, all constituents were trading in the green.(PTI)
On the Sensex chart, barring HDFC and Asian Paints, all constituents were trading in the green.(PTI)
business

Sensex, Nifty inch lower; all eyes on Reliance ahead of results

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:44 AM IST
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.2% to 14,569 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.2% at 49,528.03.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP