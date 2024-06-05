 Hindalco-owned Novelis postpones US IPO: What we know - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hindalco-owned Novelis postpones US IPO: What we know

Reuters |
Jun 05, 2024 07:40 AM IST

Novelis IPO: "Novelis will continue to evaluate the timing of the offering in the future," it said in a statement

Aluminum products maker Novelis, owned by Indian billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla's Hindalco Industries, on Tuesday postponed its initial public offering citing market conditions.

Novelis IPO: Hindalco was looking to raise up to $945 million through the sale of 45 million shares at a price of $18 to $21 per share.
Novelis IPO: Hindalco was looking to raise up to $945 million through the sale of 45 million shares at a price of $18 to $21 per share.

"Novelis will continue to evaluate the timing of theoffering in the future," it said in a statement, without giving further details.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

The world's largest recycler of aluminum, whose customers include Coca-Cola, Ford and Jaguar LandRover, said last month it was targeting a valuation of up to $12.6 billion in its US IPO.

Read more: Defence stocks plummet as market crashes: These performed worst today

Hindalco was looking to raise up to $945 million through the sale of 45 million shares at a price of $18 to $21 per share.

Novelis declined to comment, while Hindalco did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO.

Novelis was acquired in 2007 by aluminum and copper manufacturing company Hindalco, a unit of Indian multinational conglomerate Aditya Birla Group, headquartered in Mumbai.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest news on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Stock market Live Updates at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Hindalco-owned Novelis postpones US IPO: What we know
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement