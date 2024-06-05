Hindalco-owned Novelis postpones US IPO: What we know

Aluminum products maker Novelis, owned by Indian billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla's Hindalco Industries, on Tuesday postponed its initial public offering citing market conditions. Novelis IPO: Hindalco was looking to raise up to $945 million through the sale of 45 million shares at a price of $18 to $21 per share.

"Novelis will continue to evaluate the timing of theoffering in the future," it said in a statement, without giving further details.

The world's largest recycler of aluminum, whose customers include Coca-Cola, Ford and Jaguar LandRover, said last month it was targeting a valuation of up to $12.6 billion in its US IPO.

Novelis declined to comment, while Hindalco did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO.

Novelis was acquired in 2007 by aluminum and copper manufacturing company Hindalco, a unit of Indian multinational conglomerate Aditya Birla Group, headquartered in Mumbai.