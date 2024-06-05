Hindalco-owned Novelis postpones US IPO: What we know
Novelis IPO: "Novelis will continue to evaluate the timing of the offering in the future," it said in a statement
Aluminum products maker Novelis, owned by Indian billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla's Hindalco Industries, on Tuesday postponed its initial public offering citing market conditions.
"Novelis will continue to evaluate the timing of theoffering in the future," it said in a statement, without giving further details.
The world's largest recycler of aluminum, whose customers include Coca-Cola, Ford and Jaguar LandRover, said last month it was targeting a valuation of up to $12.6 billion in its US IPO.
Read more: Defence stocks plummet as market crashes: These performed worst today
Hindalco was looking to raise up to $945 million through the sale of 45 million shares at a price of $18 to $21 per share.
Novelis declined to comment, while Hindalco did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO.
Novelis was acquired in 2007 by aluminum and copper manufacturing company Hindalco, a unit of Indian multinational conglomerate Aditya Birla Group, headquartered in Mumbai.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest news on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Stock market Live Updates at Hindustan Times.