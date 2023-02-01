Home / Business / ‘Inclusive, growth-oriented budget’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

‘Inclusive, growth-oriented budget’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

business
Published on Feb 01, 2023 08:20 PM IST

Budget 2023: The capex outlay of ₹10 trillion will help spur higher growth in the backdrop of a weak global economy.

File photo of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.(Mint file)
File photo of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.(Mint file)
PTI | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

Biotechnology industry veteran Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Wednesday called the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman "inclusive and growth-oriented".

Read here: Why Budget 2023-2024 passes the BJP’s political test

She said the budget, focused on seven priorities, lays the groundwork for inclusive economic growth to enable all citizens to have access to healthcare, education, a cleaner environment and sustainable livelihoods by the 100th year of the country's Independence.

"The capex outlay of 10 trillion will help spur higher growth in the backdrop of a weak global economy, while the additional money in the hands of the people due to direct tax revisions will boost consumption. The increase in allocation of funds for pharma and healthcare this year is a step in the right direction," the executive chairperson of Biocon Limited said in a statement.

Watch here: Modi Govt's Income Tax Bonanza; No tax for income up to 7 lakh | Check Revised Rates Here

Welcoming the introduction of a new programme for research and innovation in pharma through centres of excellence, she said it would enable the industry invest more in R&D. "With an eye on positioning India for global leadership, the FM has announced key measures for spurring digital transformation, economically empowering women, committing to climate action through a thrust on green economy and energy transition, and improving 'ease of doing business'," Mazumdar-Shaw added.

Information technology industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai called the budget "transformative" and the one that would ensure GDP growth stays on the fast lane. He however, said startups have been ignored "big time".

Watch here: Modi Govt's Budget 2023: Mission 2024 or Blueprint for India@100 I HT Decodes

"A transformative budget that will ensure India’s GDP growth will stay on the fast lane. Start ups have been ignored big time," Pai said in a tweet. "Budget 2023 fails to deliver for startups and investors. Very disappointing for startups. PM ⁦Narendra Modi⁩ is the only hope...⁩ young entrepreneur gets a raw deal," he said in another tweet tagging Modi, PMO and Finance Minister in a tweet.⁦

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
budget 2023 union budget budget union budget of india kiran mazumdar-shaw + 3 more
budget 2023 union budget budget union budget of india kiran mazumdar-shaw + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out