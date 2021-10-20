Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021

Gold Price in India ( ₹47500) has decreased since yesterday( ₹47510). Also, it was lower than the average gold price observed this week ( ₹47894.3) by 0.82%.

Although global Gold Price Today ($1816.7) experienced growth of 0.18%, the Gold Price remained low in the Indian market ( ₹47500).

Gold and other precious metals on Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, the global Gold Price continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47435 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹113.8. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47500 .

MCX Gold on Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.24% to ₹47435 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.29% or about ₹113.8 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.09% or ₹58.2 per kg to the price level of ₹64619 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47500) decreased by ₹113.8 from yesterday ( ₹47510), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Following global price trend, MCX future price saw an increase of ₹113.8 and value of ₹47435 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to ₹75.1 as compared to previous close of ₹75.2. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.