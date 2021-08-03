Indigo partners with IATA for international travel pass

Budget carrier Indigo announced on Tuesday it has partnered with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for a pilot project called the “IATA Travel Pass,” which will enable passengers to create a “digital passport” to verify if a pre-travel test against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) or vaccination against it, is required to fulfil SOPs of their respective destination countries.

"The travel pass will be in the form of a mobile app, and will allow passengers to easily share their test and vaccination certificates with authorities, as well as the airline, to facilitate their journey,".a statement from Indigo read. The statement further said that the app will allow authorised laboratories and test centres to securely share test results or vaccination certificates with the passengers.

The project will begin in the country from August 20, the statement informed.

Ronojoy Dutta, the Gurugram-headquartered carrier’s chief executive officer, described the pass as an “innovation,” which, he said, will prove to be a “stepping stone” towards international air travel recovery. “Today, most countries have implemented protocols for travellers across the globe and this IATA Travel Pass will simplify and digitise the requisite passenger information for respective countries. We are certain that our collaboration with the IATA will provide hassle-free experience to our customers,” Dutta added.

International air travel to and from India has been under suspension since March 2020, when the first nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic was announced. Only special international flights under air travelbubble arrangements are operating from the country.

The IATA is a trade association of airlines which was founded in 1945. It is headquartered in Canada’s Montreal.

(With PTI inputs)