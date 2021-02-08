Investor wealth jumps over ₹16.70 lakh cr in 6 days of market rally
- Since February 1, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies has zoomed ₹16,70,154.05 crore to reach ₹2,02,82,798.08 crore, its new record high. During this time, the 30-share BSE index has gained 5,063 points or 10.93 per cent.
Investor wealth has jumped over ₹16.70 lakh crore as markets extended its winning streak to the sixth session on Monday.
The BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 617.14 points or 1.22 per cent to close above the 51,000-mark for the first time on Monday. During the day, the benchmark index jumped to its all-time high of 51,523.38.
Markets have been gaining since February 1 (Budget day).
Religare Broking Ltd Vice-President (Research) Ajit Mishra said, "The bulls continued to dominate the benchmark indices following supportive global cues."
Geojit Financial Services Head (Research) Vinod Nair said, "Strong global cues supported the domestic rally. The overall market is maintaining its buoyancy with rally in all sectors especially auto, IT and metals. Improved domestic outlook is encouraging sustained FPI inflows."
Market valuation of the BSE-listed companies had crossed the ₹100-lakh crore milestone on November 28, 2014.
Sensex closes 617 points higher to end session at 51,348; Nifty closes at 15,115
After touching a lifetime high of 51,523.38 during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 617.14 points or 1.22 per cent higher at its record closing peak of 51,348.77.
The stake sales in the three companies will bolster the government's efforts to raise funds via asset sales for the next fiscal and overcome the tepid progress made so far this year.
