Investor wealth jumps over 16.70 lakh cr in 6 days of market rally

Investor wealth has jumped over ₹16.70 lakh crore as markets extended its winning streak to the sixth session on Monday.

The BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 617.14 points or 1.22 per cent to close above the 51,000-mark for the first time on Monday. During the day, the benchmark index jumped to its all-time high of 51,523.38.

Markets have been gaining since February 1 (Budget day).

Since February 1, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies has zoomed ₹16,70,154.05 crore to reach ₹2,02,82,798.08 crore, its new record high. During this time, the 30-share BSE index has gained 5,063 points or 10.93 per cent.

Religare Broking Ltd Vice-President (Research) Ajit Mishra said, "The bulls continued to dominate the benchmark indices following supportive global cues."

Geojit Financial Services Head (Research) Vinod Nair said, "Strong global cues supported the domestic rally. The overall market is maintaining its buoyancy with rally in all sectors especially auto, IT and metals. Improved domestic outlook is encouraging sustained FPI inflows."

Market valuation of the BSE-listed companies had crossed the ₹100-lakh crore milestone on November 28, 2014.